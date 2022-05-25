Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 25 Maggio 2022
Aggiornato: 02:07
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

22:42 Cuperlo a Cartabianca: "Orsini come Fonzie"

21:46 Superenalotto, numeri estrazione vincente oggi 24 maggio

20:50 Texas, 18enne fa strage in scuola elementare: uccisi 14 bambini

20:32 Strage Capaci, Ranucci: "Ritirato decreto perquisizione della Dda di Caltanissetta"

20:19 Vaiolo delle scimmie, primo caso in Lombardia

19:49 Kiev, oltre 10 fosse comuni. "A Luhansk Russia attacca ovunque"

19:45 Galan e Lebron: "Felici di essere un esempio, padel presto alle Olimpiadi"

19:17 Ucraina, Di Maio: "A oggi non ci sono condizioni per la pace"

19:02 Presentate II edizione pipeline & gas expo e Innovativa Hydrogen Expo

18:26 Salvini a Letta: "Sfasciare il governo? Rivendico battaglia su casa"

18:23 Balneari, maggioranza tratta. Deadline 30 maggio

18:20 Finale Roma-Feyenoord, Mourinho: "Ora scriviamo la storia"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

LOTTE HOTEL HANOI and SEOUL Receive Top Accolades from Tripadvisor '2022 Travellers' Choice Awards'

25 maggio 2022 | 02.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SEOUL, South Korea, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LOTTE HOTEL HANOI and LOTTE HOTEL SEOUL have been recognized by Tripadvisor's '2022 Travellers' Choice Awards' as the best hotels.

As the world's largest travel platform, Tripadvisor announces the results of Travellers' Choice Awards by recognizing global top 10% hotels, restaurants and destinations based on about 900 million reviews and opinions from international travellers.

According to the award result announced on May 10th, LOTTE HOTEL HANOI and LOTTE HOTEL SEOUL were honoured as the top luxury hotels in Vietnam and South Korea, respectively. In particular, LOTTE HOTEL HANOI ranked 4th in Asia and 13th globally in both hotel and luxury hotel awards. Being awarded in six categories, LOTTE HOTELS' competence was again able to be acknowledged.

LOTTE HOTEL HANOI is located on the 33rd to 64th floors of LOTTE Centre Hanoi, the landmark building of the city. Its 318 guest rooms were designed by Wilson & Associates and HBA, the globally renowned design houses of luxury hotels. Brown, beige toned interior includes traditional Vietnamese patterns which align with wooden, marble points. All rooms boast panoramic view of both the city and West Lake.

Restaurants and bars also present the best gastronomy in town. Along with Hong Kong's Michelin one-starred dim sum restaurant 'Tim Ho Wan', the finest steak house with scenic view 'Grill 63', traditional Chinese restaurant 'Red River', the highest located rooftop bar 'Top of Hanoi', and LOTTE Center Hanoi observation deck listed as one of the world's top 10 best aerial city view by The Guardian are all loved as must-visit places.

LOTTE HOTEL SEOUL Executive Tower is one of the representative luxury hotels in Seoul for business travellers and VIPs around the world. The hotel is highly evaluated for its modern design to invoke the traditional Korean experiences, and its Korean hospitality service graceful enough to host state visits. It houses the biggest in-house guest lounge in South Korea'Le Salon', and Michelin one-starred restaurant 'Pierre Gagnaire à Seoul' to offer upscale gustatory experiences.

"It seems our efforts to continuously provide stable services amid many changes due to the pandemic were acknowledged by guests which is quite meaningful," said Sejin Ahn, the CEO of LOTTE HOTELS & RESORTS. "As a global hotel group, LOTTE HOTELS & RESORTS will continue to strive to provide utmost satisfaction".

Meanwhile, LOTTE HOTELS & RESORTS is currently operating 32 hotels in seven countries. With its Korean style hospitality service and brand portfolio, the hotel group satisfies the needs of various travelers – premium landmark hotel "SIGNIEL," classic upper upscale "LOTTE HOTELS," lifestyle hotel "L7 HOTELS," business-optimized "LOTTE City Hotels" and "LOTTE Resort" for family travelers.

Photo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1822373/image_1.jpgPhoto- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1822374/image_2.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN64430 en US Altro Media_E_Pubblicita Turismo Turismo Economia_E_Finanza SEOUL Receive top Accolades been recognized been as
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina, Coldiretti: "In tre mesi prezzi grano cresciuti del 36%"
News to go
Nas, sanzioni a 110 centri estetici irregolari
Coldiretti: "Rinnovato contratto operai agricoli"
Napoli si candida a Capitale europea dello Sport 2026
News to go
Cei, cardinale Zuppi nuovo presidente
News to go
Guerra Ucraina e piano pace Italia, ultime notizie
News to go
Ita Airways, corsa a due per la privatizzazione
News to go
Dichiarazione precompilata 2022 disponibile online, le novità
News to go
Calcio, Procura Figc apre indagine su striscione-sfottò a Inter
Sanità, allarme carenza medici: -40mila in Ssn entro 2024
News to go
Concessioni balneari, critiche dall'Ue: "Perse molte entrate"
News to go
Ucraina, Zelensky: "Per la ricostruzione c'è da fare lavoro enorme"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza