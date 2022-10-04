Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 04 Ottobre 2022
Aggiornato: 09:01
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

08:40 Sole e caldo tutta la settimana, torna l'estate ad ottobre: le previsioni

08:21 Corea del Nord lancia missile balistico, allerta in Giappone

08:01 Grande Fratello Vip, Giovanni Ciacci eliminato dopo il caso Bellavia - Video

07:37 India, graffiti su vagoni metro: arrestati 4 writers italiani

00:03 Governo, Meloni studia squadra e chiede 'prudenza' ma resta nodo tecnici

23:36 Grillo battezza 'Brigate di cittadinanza' i percettori del reddito, è bufera

22:57 Grande Fratello Vip, Ginevra Lamborghini squalificata - Video

22:48 Verona-Udinese 1-2, friulani volano e sono secondi

22:43 Sospeso don Giulio Mignani, parroco pro eutanasia e famiglie arcobaleno

22:19 Elon Musk twitta "il piano di pace". E l'Ucraina si arrabbia

22:00 Sardegna, presidente Solinas rinviato a giudizio per abuso d'ufficio

21:30 Governo, Meloni: "Fare presto, troppe scadenze importanti"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Lovevery Announces European Expansion with Another Year of its Award-Winning Play Kits Program

04 ottobre 2022 | 08.57
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Parents across Europe and in the U.K. now have access to Lovevery's early learning system up to age four

AMSTERDAM, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lovevery, the fast-growing early childhood brand today announced it is further investing in the European market, expanding its subscription Play Kits program to serve three-year-olds and their parents. As the business continues to grow across Europe and in the U.K., Lovevery is broadening its support system and responding to parents' needs for the pivotal and challenging year of age three.After years of play studies, prototype testing and consulting with child development experts, Lovevery created the essential play-to-learn program for three-year-olds and their parents, with first-of-their-kind tools for social emotional learning and promoting independence. Available across multiple languages, each of the four new Play Kits—The Observer, The Storyteller, The Problem Solver, and The Analyst—is packed full of expert-designed playthings and guidance for parents, delivered at just the right developmental stage. The Play Kits include books to reflect real-life experiences, in addition to playthings, activities, and parent resources for purposeful play and STEM learning, such as the Squeeze & Spray Mop, Plan Ahead Weather Board, Wooden Emotional Dolls, Montessori-inspired Math Bars & Number Tiles, and the Red Dot Award-winning Modular Playhouse.

"Our mission is to support families around the world, whether they have grown with us from birth or are discovering Lovevery for the first time," said Jessica Rolph, Lovevery Cofounder & CEO. "As the 'Year of Self,' age three is a time of discovery and independence with big emotions and opinions. The Play Kits will help parents navigate new phases with their three-year-old by equipping them with crucial social emotional skills."

With the launch of new Play Kits, Lovevery will also ramp up content offerings designed to support families with three-year-olds, spotlighting themes including raising an empathetic child, inspiring ownership of routines, activities for practicing impulse control and math skills, and more. Parents can find child development information, activity ideas and other resources in the Play Guides included with each Kit, as well as Lovevery's blog, social media channels and weekly subscriber emails.

"Since launching our subscription program last year, our customer base across Europe and in the U.K has been asking us to expand upon the ages currently served," said Roderick Morris, Lovevery Cofounder & President. "Currently more than 10% of Lovevery subscribers are based internationally, and we're invested in further growing the global business by responding to the unique needs of European families."

The Play Kits by Lovevery are available from ages 0-48 months and deliver at 2-3 month intervals with subscriptions starting at 84 € per Play Kit.

Lovevery's early learning system supports families with stage-based play essentials for children and multi-channel content for parents. The company is best known for its award-winning subscription Play Kits program. Lovevery was launched in 2017 by Cofounders Jessica Rolph and Roderick Morris with the introduction of the company's first product, The Play Gym. Today, Lovevery is a Certified B Corporation™, serving more than thirty markets worldwide. Lovevery's global headquarters is in Boise, Idaho USA, with a multinational European team based in Amsterdam. To learn more, visit: lovevery.eu and lovevery.co.uk.

MEDIA CONTACT: press.europe@lovevery.com

 

 

Logo -  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1493594/Lovevery_Logo.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1901003/Lovevery_1__002.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1901009/Lovevery_2__002.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lovevery-announces-european-expansion-with-another-year-of-its-award-winning-play-kits-program-301629021.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN62321 en US Politica_E_PA Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Altro Parents across Europe learning system up Europa up
Vedi anche
News to go
Elezioni Brasile, ballottaggio Lula-Bolsonaro
News to go
Iran, la protesta arriva nelle università
News to go
Annessioni Russia, convocati gli ambasciatori di Mosca
News to go
Nasa: si punta a lancio Artemis tra 12 e 27 novembre
News to go
Ucraina, Papa all'Angelus si appella a Putin e Zelensky
News to go
Indonesia, strage allo stadio dopo la partita
News to go
Brasile, al voto per eleggere nuovo presidente
News to go
Cambiamenti climatici, dossier Legambiente
News to go
Energia, ministri Ue al lavoro per contenere rincari prezzo gas
News to go
Caro energia, Meloni: "Sarà priorità del futuro governo"
News to go
Ucraina, Medvedev: "Zelensky affretta la terza guerra mondiale"
News to go
Foggia, 20 kg cocaina nell'auto: un arresto
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza