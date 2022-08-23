LSLiDAR's Image-grade 1550nm LiDAR 'LS Series' is Now Available for Automotive OEMs, Taking Vehicle Safety to a New Height

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 13, 2022 (Shenzhen, China), LSLiDAR, the world's leading 3D sensing solution provider, launched its new LS series 1550nm fiber laser automotive-grade LiDAR (hereafter referred to as LS series) at the China International Automotive Industry Annual Conference.

LS series is designed to meet long-range and high-resolution sensing requirements in high-way ADAS L3+ applications. Equipped with in-house fiber laser design, the LS series could deliver unrivaled performance and achieve best-in-class affordability all in a compact form factor.

LS series Product Highlights

LS series image-grade 1550nm LiDAR is now available to automotive OEM customers worldwide. LS series is designed for full lineup ADAS applications. Additional configurations are available with detection range up to 2000m.

For more information, please visit www.lslidar.com or contact us at sales@lslidar.com.

About LSLiDAREstablished in February 2015, LeiShen Intelligent System Co., Ltd. (LSLiDAR) has grown into a world-leading provider of 3-D sensing solutions with both in-house R&D and manufacturing capability. Adhering to the mission of "making driving safer, machines smarter, and life better", we hold fast to "professionalism, innovation and quality", creating value for customers with remarkable sensing products, and have gained a foothold in the golden age of global intelligent sensing construction. LSLiDAR serves primarily Automotive, Industrial, and Smart City applications across Asia, North America and Europe. Please visit our website or contact us for an office near you.

