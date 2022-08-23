Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 23 Agosto 2022
Aggiornato: 16:20
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:23 Covid oggi Italia, 35.360 contagi e 134 morti: bollettino 23 agosto

16:15 Ucraina, riparte il campionato: rifugi e razzi per proteggere il calcio

16:11 Arriva il pesce in provetta, ma "in 7 su 10 non si fidano"

15:52 15enne ucciso a Pordenone, soldatessa: "Mi scuso con la famiglia"

15:48 Juve, Inter e Roma a rischio sanzioni per fair play finanziario

15:41 Spazio, Aschbacher: "missione Artemis momento storico per l'Europa"

15:36 Ucraina, Zelensky promette: "Risposta forte a bombe Russia"

15:31 Spazio, Saccoccia: "Sarà italiana la prima architettura lunare"

15:17 Meeting di Rimini, applausometro premia Meloni. Domani c'è Draghi

14:48 Meloni: "Ho imparato più come cameriera che in Parlamento" - Video

14:32 Ucraina-Russia, mosse e strategie a 6 mesi da inizio guerra: scenari del conflitto

14:31 Jova Beach Party a Viareggio, Procura apre fascicolo per danno ambientale

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

LSLiDAR's Image-grade 1550nm LiDAR 'LS Series' is Now Available for Automotive OEMs, Taking Vehicle Safety to a New Height

23 agosto 2022 | 16.00
LETTURA: 3 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 13, 2022 (Shenzhen, China), LSLiDAR, the world's leading 3D sensing solution provider, launched its new LS series 1550nm fiber laser automotive-grade LiDAR (hereafter referred to as LS series) at the China International Automotive Industry Annual Conference.

LS series is designed to meet long-range and high-resolution sensing requirements in high-way ADAS L3+ applications. Equipped with in-house fiber laser design, the LS series could deliver unrivaled performance and achieve best-in-class affordability all in a compact form factor.

LS series Product Highlights

http://www.lslidar.com/en/newsinfo/52

LS series image-grade 1550nm LiDAR is now available to automotive OEM customers  worldwide. LS series is designed for full lineup ADAS applications. Additional configurations are available with detection range up to 2000m.

For more information, please visit www.lslidar.com or contact us at sales@lslidar.com.

About LSLiDAREstablished in February 2015, LeiShen Intelligent System Co., Ltd. (LSLiDAR) has grown into a world-leading provider of 3-D sensing solutions with both in-house R&D and manufacturing capability. Adhering to the mission of "making driving safer, machines smarter, and life better", we hold fast to "professionalism, innovation and quality", creating value for customers with remarkable sensing products, and have gained a foothold in the golden age of global intelligent sensing construction. LSLiDAR serves primarily Automotive, Industrial, and Smart City applications across Asia, North America and Europe. Please visit our website or contact us for an office near you.

Search LSLiDAR on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Youtube to learn more.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1882335/Image_Grade_1550nm_Fiber_Laser_Auto_Grade_LiDAR.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1882336/LS_Series_Ultra_Dense_Point_Cloud.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Auto_E_Motori Trasporti_E_Logistica ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza LS Series lidar altimetria laser Cina
Vedi anche
News to go
Bonus musica 2022, come funziona
News to go
Russia, l'addio a Darya Dugina
News to go
Elezioni 2022, ieri consegnate tutte le liste
News to go
Serie A, risultati posticipi seconda giornata
News to go
Padova, sequestrati 16.450 articoli in pelle
News to go
Zaporizhzhia, ultime news sulla centrale nucleare
News to go
Caro bollette, cosa ci aspetta dal primo ottobre
News to go
Isole in vendita, forse non tutti sanno che...
News to go
Vino, export in primi 5 mesi supera i 3 miliardi di euro
News to go
Coldplay in Italia, le date dei concerti
News to go
Caro bollette, "da ottobre a rischio raddoppio"
News to go
Cina, è allarme siccità
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza