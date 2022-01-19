Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 20 Gennaio 2022
Aggiornato: 15:25
LTI constant currency revenues grow 9.2% QoQ and 30.1% YoY; Net profit up by 18.0% YoY

19 gennaio 2022 | 15.14
LETTURA: 5 minuti

MUMBAI, India, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Larsen & Toubro Infotech (BSE 540005) (NSE: LTI), a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, announced its Q3 FY22 results today.

In US Dollars:

In Indian Rupees:

"We are happy to report 9.2% QoQ revenue growth in constant currency. This is our best ever quarterly sequential growth since listing. Our ongoing revenue momentum sets us up to deliver our highest year-over-year growth as a publicly listed company. We continue to have incredible conversations with our customers on their digital transformation journeys."- Sanjay Jalona, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director

Recent Deal Wins

Awards and Recognitions

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose

Other Business Highlights

About LTI

LTI (NSE: LTI) is a global technology consulting and digital solutions Company helping more than 475 clients succeed in a converging world. With operations in 33 countries, we go the extra mile for our clients and accelerate their digital transformation journeys. Founded in 1997 as a subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited, our unique heritage gives us unrivalled real-world expertise to solve the most complex challenges of enterprises across all industries. Each day, our team of more than 40,000 LTItes enable our clients to improve the effectiveness of their business and technology operations and deliver value to their customers, employees and shareholders. Find more at http://www.Lntinfotech.com or follow us at @LTI_Global.

Earnings Conference Call and Audio Webcast

Jan 19th, 2022 (08:00 PM IST)

Please dial the below number at least 5-10 minutes prior to the conference schedule to ensure that you are connected to your call in time.

Universal Access Number

+91 22 6280 1107

+91 22 7115 8008 

International Toll Number

USA              :   13233868721

UK                : 442034785524

Singapore   :      6531575746

Hong Kong  :   85230186877

Replay of Conference Call

Available after 1 hour from the call end time until January 24th, 2022

Playback Code: 40131

Dial-in Number: India                             +91 22 7194 5757

                                                                 +91 22 6663 5757

                              USA Toll Free                   18332898317

                              UK Toll Free                        8007563427

                              Singapore Toll Free            8001012510

                              Hong Kong Toll Free            800965553

Audio Webcast

The audio from the conference call will be available online through a webcast and can be accessed at the following link: https://links.ccwebcast.com/?EventId=LTI20220119

Click here for your DiamondPass™

DiamondPass™ is a Premium Service that enables you to connect to your conference call without having to wait for an operator.

If you have a DiamondPass™, click the above link to associate your pin and receive the access details for this conference. If you do not have a DiamondPass™, please register through the link and you will receive your DiamondPass™ for this conference.

 

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1044154/LTI_Logo.jpg  

articoli
in Evidenza