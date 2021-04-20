Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 20 Aprile 2021
Aggiornato: 13:37
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

13:43 Video Grillo, il caso arriva alla Camera

13:28 Covid Veneto, Zaia: "Oggi 930 contagi". Dati 20 aprile

13:26 Superlega, avvocato Maradona: "Aveva previsto e denunciato tutto"

13:19 Riapertura scuole, presidi: "Sì a rientro, ma trasporti insufficienti e aule carenti"

12:53 Superlega, Codacons: "Esposto ad Antitrust per abuso di posizione dominante"

12:45 Superlega, Nino D'Angelo: "Si facciano campionato per ricchi, quello non è calcio"

12:29 Grillo, Jasmine Cristallo: "Sconcertante maschilismo"

12:28 Covid, Spagna verso divieto fumo all'aperto: "Diffonde il virus"

12:26 Italia-Usa: Alfonso Ruffo confermato nel Board della Niaf

12:22 Superlega, Cei tuona: "Sport non è business"

12:00 Grillo, Renzi: "Video scandaloso. Conte e Di Maio in silenzio"

11:52 Vaccino Covid, "CureVac sarà la rivoluzione"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

LTI Recognized Among the Top Performers in Nordic Region

20 aprile 2021 | 11.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

- Also ranks #1 in Customer Satisfaction in Sweden as per 2021 IT Sourcing Study Nordics by Whitelane Research and PA

MUMBAI, INDIA, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Larsen & Toubro Infotech (BSE: 540005) (NSE: LTI), a global technology consulting and digital solutions company has ranked among the top 5 players in the latest IT outsourcing study for the Nordic region by Whitelane Research and PA. In Sweden, LTI ranked #1 on customer satisfaction parameter. 

LTI

The industry-wide accolade reflects LTI's strong results across multiple KPIs, including Account Management Quality where LTI ranked the best, Business Understanding where LTI is among Top 3, and Cloud capabilities, where the company is among Top 5 performers in the region.

Arun Sankaranarayanan, Chief Business Officer, Nordics, LTI said: "The pandemic exposed the world to a level of uncertainty like never before. As a technology enabler, it brought out the best of LTI's abilities on agility, resilience and assured business continuity to our clients – overall, a true display of grit and determination. Given this extraordinary scenario, it is heartening to be recognised as a top performer in the Nordic region. This recognition strengthens our resolve to support our clients in the region achieve higher levels of business excellence."

Jef Loos, Head Sourcing Research Europe, Whitelane Research, said: "The fact that LTI has stayed at the top of the list shows their deep commitment to achieve client goals and proves their ability to address client requirements in turbulent times. This impressive performance helped them move up in the rankings from a challenger to now be listed among leading players in the Nordic marketplace."

About LTI:

LTI (NSE: LTI) is a global technology consulting and digital solutions Company helping more than 400 clients succeed in a converging world. With operations in 31 countries, we go the extra mile for our clients and accelerate their digital transformation with LTI's Mosaic platform enabling their mobile, social, analytics, IoT and cloud journeys. Founded in 1997 as a subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited, our unique heritage gives us unrivalled real-world expertise to solve the most complex challenges of enterprises across all industries. Each day, our team of more than 33,000 LTItes enable our clients to improve the effectiveness of their business and technology operations and deliver value to their customers, employees and shareholders. Follow us at @LTI_Global

Connect with LTI:

Read our News and Blogs| Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn| Like us on Facebook | Watch our videos on YouTube

Read More:

https://www.lntinfotech.com/nordic/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1044154/LTI_Logo.jpg  

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Altro ICT ICT Altro ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza IT Sourcing Study Nordics IT Sourcing Sweden as
Vedi anche
Boschi contro Grillo: "Vergognoso"
Riaperture, Draghi e 'rischio ragionato': cosa ha detto in conferenza stampa
Pedopornografia online, adescavano minori via chat: 6 denunce
Crozza-Salvini contro Speranza causa di tutti i mali
Riaperture, Draghi: "Bassa probabilità che si torni indietro"
Parcheggio complicato e finale a sorpresa, il video spopola
Vaccino Covid, dosi Pfizer arrivate in Italia
"Dopo le lacrime, ora riaprire", parla la chef 'virale'
Io apro, la ristoratrice: "Covid c'è per tutti, perchè altri aprono?"
Uccide 4 persone nel torinese, carabinieri su luogo strage
Lillo-Posaman: "Capitan America tirchio, Iron Man cucina"
Polizia festeggia 169 anni con 'Ritorno al futuro'
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza