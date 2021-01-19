Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 20 Gennaio 2021
Aggiornato: 00:40
LTI USD Revenues grow 5.8% QoQ and 8.5% YoY; Net Profit up by 37.9% YoY

19 gennaio 2021 | 17.50
LETTURA: 4 minuti

MUMBAI, India, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Larsen & Toubro Infotech (BSE code: 540005) (NSE: LTI), a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, announced its Q3 FY21 results today.

Larsen & Toubro Infotech Limited (PRNewsfoto/Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd.)

In US Dollars:

In Indian Rupees:

"We are pleased to deliver a strong quarter with 5.8% QoQ growth in USD revenues. This has been driven by healthy growth momentum across our portfolio. We continue to see strong demand for cloud-based IT solutions. Our tier 1 level partnership with the hyperscalers enables us to work closely on client outcomes and go-to-market opportunities.

"We are happy to announce two large deals with cumulative net new TCV of USD 278 million. We remain focused on building and scaling differentiated capabilities. A healthy deal pipeline and sustained client mining make us optimistic about the future."

- Sanjay Jalona, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, LTI

Recent Deal Wins

Awards and Recognitions

Other Business Highlights

About LTI

LTI (NSE: LTI) is a global technology consulting and digital solutions company helping more than 400 clients succeed in a converging world. With operations in 31 countries, we go the extra mile for our clients and accelerate their digital transformation with LTI's Mosaic platform enabling their mobile, social, analytics, IoT and cloud journeys. Founded in 1997 as a subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited, our unique heritage gives us unrivalled real-world expertise to solve the most complex challenges of enterprises across all industries. Each day, our team of more than 30,000 LTItes enable our clients to improve the effectiveness of their business and technology operations and deliver value to their customers, employees and shareholders. Find more at http://www.lntinfotech.com or follow us at @LTI_Global.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1044154/LTI_Logo.jpg

in Evidenza