Giovedì 29 Luglio 2021
Aggiornato: 12:34
LTI Wins PTC Partner Network Award for Transformation in Manufacturing Operations

29 luglio 2021 | 11.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

- The award recognizes LTI's deep expertise in Industry 4.0 solutions

MUMBAI, India, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Larsen & Toubro Infotech (BSE: 540005) (NSE: LTI), a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, has been named Winner of the PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) Partner Network Awards in the category of Transformation in Manufacturing Operations. LTI also emerged as a finalist in two additional categories of Most Impact in Digital Transformation at Scale and Trailblazer/Innovation Project.

LTI Logo

These awards recognize the contribution of outstanding partners in helping PTC customers achieve their digital transformation objectives. LTI has served many enterprises by providing guidance from their experience and success with other digital transformations in the marketplace. LTI's expertise with architecture, product selection, solution design, and deployment helped lay the foundational elements needed to deliver transformation at scale.

Sanjay Jalona, CEO & Managing Director, LTI, said, "At LTI, we are investing in designing and deploying comprehensive approach to Industry 4.0 solutions to bridge the gap between physical and digital world. We are honored to receive this recognition from PTC which further strengthens our resolve to co-create transformation in the Industry 4.0 domain."

Cherie Gartner, SVP of GTM Strategy and Global Head of Strategic Alliances, PTC, said, "It's an honor to congratulate LTI as the winner for PTC Partner Network Award for Transformation in Manufacturing Operations. LTI has already delivered three key IoT use cases aligned with the PTC product roadmap that are able to scale value quickly across the enterprise and create a solid foundation for transformation. We are confident that LTI will continue to deliver truly transformational value for customers. On behalf of PTC, I extend my sincere thanks and congratulations."

The PTC Partner Network enables technology providers, solution providers and system integrators to innovate with leading technologies, collaborate with partners and customers, and capitalize on the IoT market opportunity. LTI's recognitions were in the qualitative award categories, which were judged by ARC Advisory Group, an independent industry analyst firm. Additional awards program information is available here.

LTI and PTC have incubated a Center of Excellence in Bengaluru which serves as an incubation lab to deliver breakthrough innovations to mutual clients.

About LTI:

LTI (NSE: LTI) is a global technology consulting and digital solutions Company helping more than 435 clients succeed in a converging world. With operations in 31 countries, we go the extra mile for our clients and accelerate their digital transformation with LTI's Mosaic platform enabling their mobile, social, analytics, IoT and cloud journeys. Founded in 1997 as a subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited, our unique heritage gives us unparalleled real-world expertise to solve the most complex challenges of enterprises across all industries. Each day, our team of more than 36,000 LTItes enable our clients to improve the effectiveness of their business and technology operations and deliver value to their customers, employees, and shareholders. Follow us at @LTI_Global

Connect with LTI:

NewsBlogsTwitterLinkedInFacebookYouTube

Read more:

LTI and PTC Unveil IoT Center of Excellence

About PTC (NASDAQ: PTC)

PTC enables global manufacturers to realize double-digit impact with software solutions that enable them to accelerate product and service innovation, improve operational efficiency and increase workforce productivity. In combination with an extensive partner network, PTC provides customers flexibility in how its technology can be deployed to drive digital transformation – on premises, in the cloud, or via its pure SaaS platform. At PTC, we don't just imagine a better world, we enable it.

PTC and the PTC logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of PTC Inc. and/or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1044154/LTI_Logo.jpg

