Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 21 Giugno 2023
Aggiornato: 17:12
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

17:06 Alimenti, Ghisleri: "L'Italia è un paese che ama le bevande analcoliche, esiste un legame con ricordi e feste"

17:02 Imprese, Dabiankov (Assobibe): "Consumatore finale è protetto da mesi, speriamo in aiuti Governo"

17:02 Mes, cosa sta succedendo in Parlamento sulla ratifica

16:59 Palermo, donna muore dopo 4 ore di attesa in barella sotto casa: aperta inchiesta

16:58 Assobibe, Pierini: "Sugar Tax e packaging, settore bibite analcoliche sta affrontando diverse difficoltà"

16:55 Clochard ucciso a Pomigliano d'Arco, fermati due 16enni

16:39 Macchi (Accenture): "Aumentare uso del digitale nel settore pubblico e nelle pmi"

16:35 Auto, Vavassori (Anfia): "Automotive elemento importante per futuro e sviluppo Europa"

16:34 Auto, Scudieri (Anfia): "Filiera industria settore strategico, da governo cresciuta attenzione"

16:19 Vela d'epoca, le signore del mare a Venezia per il Trofeo Principato di Monaco

16:10 Roma, ufficiale Evan Ndicka: contratto fino al 2028

15:41 Ucraina, Putin minaccia: "Presto dispiegheremo nuovi missili Sarmat"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

LTIMindtree Launches Canvas.ai, A Generative AI Platform To Accelerate Concept-To-Value Realization For Enterprises

21 giugno 2023 | 15.06
LETTURA: 3 minuti

The Platform, built using well-architected framework, enables clients to build, manage and consume generative AI solutions responsibly

WARREN, N.J. and MUMBAI, India, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LTIMindtree (NSE: LTIM) (BSE: 540005), a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, today launched Canvas.ai, an enterprise-ready generative AI platform designed to accelerate the concept-to-value journey for businesses using mindful AI principles.

Canvas.ai is among the first-of-its-kind platform designed to help enterprises jump start and scale generative AI capabilities, bolstering business innovation and engineering productivity. Leveraging well-architected framework and sound governance measures, Canvas.ai effectively manages proprietary and industry-specific data, while factoring its ethical use, sustainability, privacy and security. The platform-based architecture of Canvas.ai caters to the business requirements of three key personas – creators who build the generative AI solutions, admins who manage, and users who consume governed generative AI solutions.

Debashis Chatterjee, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director at LTIMindtree said, "Generative AI is a seminal trend that is slating the next phase of autonomous enterprises. Through our 4E model of Educate, Experience, Explore and Employ, we remain invested in helping our clients adopt and adapt generative AI ways of working. We are happy to note that several global clients are already leveraging Canvas.ai to solve for unique business needs in their journey towards digital transformation and cutting-edge experience."

Nachiket Deshpande, Whole-Time Director and Chief Operating Officer at LTIMindtree said, "With Canvas.ai, clients gain access to LTIMindtree's partnership with leading Large Language Model (LLM) providers and ecosystem of proprietary accelerators, domain-specific solution and product offerings, and future-ready talent pool. This will help clients harness the power of Generative AI and build out solutions for data monetization, productivity co-pilots, and engineering frameworks. Furthermore, the platform-centric design of Canvas.ai makes it adept at facilitating standardization, while accommodating the upgrades to generative AI technology, promoting enterprise-wide efficiency and reducing infrastructure and operating costs in the long term as clients digitize their core businesses."

Canvas.ai guarantees up to 40-50% reduction in time and effort for app modernization and cloud migration programs.

"Rapid advancements in technology and pervasiveness of generative AI make it necessary for organizations to carefully weigh in the ethical ramifications of its adoption," said Jitendra Putcha,Global Head, Data, Analytics and AI at LTIMindtree. "With built-in features such as explainable AI and security-first approach, which serve as guardrails, Canvas.ai prevents the abuse of the technology. It can help organizations traverse data regulations, minimize unintended bias and ensure transparency across the business supply chain. It gives them the scope for mindful innovation and the resources to deploy generative AI responsibly."

Canvas.ai is available for clients globally through LTIMindtree's Generative AI Studios in Warren, NJ; Dallas, TX; Hartford, CT; and Minneapolis, MN in US; London and Paris in Europe; and Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad in India.

About LTIMindtree

LTIMindtree is a global technology consulting and digital solutions company that enables enterprises across industries to reimagine business models, accelerate innovation, and maximize growth by harnessing digital technologies. As a digital transformation partner to more than 700 clients, LTIMindtree brings extensive domain and technology expertise to help drive superior competitive differentiation, customer experiences, and business outcomes in a converging world. Powered by 84,000+ talented and entrepreneurial professionals across more than 30 countries, LTIMindtree — a Larsen & Toubro Group company — combines the industry-acclaimed strengths of erstwhile Larsen and Toubro Infotech and Mindtree in solving the most complex business challenges and delivering transformation at scale. For more information, please visit https://www.ltimindtree.com/.  

Media Contact : media@ltimindtree.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2078148/LTIMindtree_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ltimindtree-launches-canvasai-a-generative-ai-platform-to-accelerate-concept-to-value-realization-for-enterprises-301856554.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT Altro ICT ICT Altro Economia_E_Finanza built using well architected framework framework AI solutions responsibly platform
Vedi anche
News to go
Maturità 2023 al via con la prova di italiano
News to go
Pensioni minime, aumento in arrivo a luglio
News to go
Pescara, tangenti e droga in Comune: sospesi 2 funzionari
News to go
Busan, Riad e Roma: la corsa a tre per Expo 2030
News to go
Bologna, Gdf in campo contro affitti in nero
News to go
Caldo, giovedì allerta arancione in 13 città
News to go
Rc auto, assicurazione sempre più cara
News to go
Maturità 2023, i numeri
Figli di due mamme, Mussolini contro procura Padova: "Colpisce i bambini" - Video
Ucraina-Russia, la guerra in diretta: il video dello scontro in trincea
Ucraina, Budanov in video. Wagner: "E' un ologramma, capo intelligence è morto"
News to go
Sottomarino scomparso per visitare Titanic, biglietto costa 250mila dollari
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza