Mercoledì 28 Giugno 2023
comunicato stampa

LTIMindtree Named Snowflake Global System Integrator Innovation Partner of the Year

28 giugno 2023 | 01.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

LAS VEGAS, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LTIMindtree (NSE: LTIM) (BSE: 540005), a global technology consulting and digital solutions company today announced at the Snowflake annual user conference, Snowflake Summit 2023, that it has won the 2023 Global System Integrator Innovation Partner of the Year Award.  

LTIMindtree was recognized for developing innovative solutions to simplify and accelerate customers' journey to Snowflake's Data Cloud, with the help of migration tools and accelerators, data products and industry solutions.

As one of Snowflake's elite and strategic partners, LTIMindtree continues to push the boundaries of innovation in bringing data, domain and technology together to deliver cutting-edge solutions and services, amplifying positive business outcomes for clients.

"We are pleased to announce LTIMindtree as the winner of the Snowflake Global System Integrator Innovation Partner of the Year Award," said Colleen Kapase, SVP at Snowflake. "LTIMindtree is well positioned to address some of the complex business challenges faced by enterprises across industries. Their phenomenal commitment to delivering solutions that enable clients to digitally transform using data-driven approaches aligns well with Snowflake's growth strategy. The speed and scale at which they bring innovative solutions to the market and deliver business impact is noteworthy. We are proud to collaborate and help our clients drive amplified business outcomes."

"We are thrilled to be receiving this distinction from Snowflake," said Sudhir Chaturvedi, President & Executive Board Member at LTIMindtree. "This award is a testament to LTIMindtree's significant investment in our partnership with Snowflake – from building deep expertise on Snowpark and IPs around PolarSled to getting Snowflake-ready Fosfor products and launching domain analytics solutions. With our comprehensive offerings and collaborative approach, we are confident of leading the way in shaping the future of data innovation, enabling our customers to thrive in the face of constant change and drive remarkable business transformation."

LTIMindtree's innovative solutions recently received distinctions from Snowflake, including the 'Migration Accelerated' badge for legacy workload migration with PolarSled and Exclusive Launch Partner of the Snowpark Accelerated program. The company was also the launch partner for Snowflake 's Manufacturing Data Cloud with its Manufacturing NxT solution. In addition, all Fosfor products are now validated as Snowflake Technology Ready.

At the ongoing Snowflake Summit 2023 in Las Vegas, scheduled on June 26-29, 2023, attendees will get a glimpse of the latest offerings and much more at LTIMindtree's Booth, number 2200.

Be sure to check out the Snowflake Summit 2023 keynotes live or on-demand  here and stay on top of the latest news and announcements from Snowflake on  LinkedIn and  Twitter.

Learn more about LTIMindtree at Snowflake Summit 2023.

About LTIMindtree

LTIMindtree is a global technology consulting and digital solutions company that enables enterprises across industries to reimagine business models, accelerate innovation, and maximize growth by harnessing digital technologies. As a digital transformation partner to more than 700 clients, LTIMindtree brings extensive domain and technology expertise to help drive superior competitive differentiation, customer experiences, and business outcomes in a converging world. Powered by 84,000+ talented and entrepreneurial professionals across more than 30 countries, LTIMindtree — a Larsen & Toubro Group company — combines the industry-acclaimed strengths of erstwhile Larsen and Toubro Infotech and Mindtree in solving the most complex business challenges and delivering transformation at scale.

For more information, please visit https://www.ltimindtree.com/.

Media Contact:media@ltimindtree.com 

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2140373/System_Integrator.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2078148/LTIMindtree_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ltimindtree-named-snowflake-global-system-integrator-innovation-partner-of-the-year-301863045.html

