Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 08 Giugno 2023
Aggiornato: 17:10
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

17:03 Ucraina-Russia, "Kiev ha lanciato controffensiva"

16:40 Acqua in bottiglia, giungla etichette: una guida per orientarsi

16:21 Egp-Fipe: "Estendere il Registro Unico delle Esclusioni a tutte le tipologie del settore dei giochi"

16:07 Cuore entra nel mercato del bakery salato con innovative sfoglie croccanti

16:06 Effetto fringe benefit, aumenta potere d'acquisto e Stato incassa 50 mln

16:01 Meloni riceve Scholz a Palazzo Chigi: "Vecchie regole Ue superate, Cancelliere d'accordo"

16:00 Pnrr Italia, attuazione Piano e obiettivi centrati: a che punto siamo

15:59 'Raffa', la Carrà di Luchetti in sala dal 6 al 12 luglio

15:57 Tumori, torna Oncowellness: progetto per benessere psico-fisico pazienti

15:09 Social, divieto di accesso a under 13: proposta legge di Azione e Iv

15:00 Damiano dei Maneskin, storia finita con Giorgia Soleri

14:53 Afghanistan, esplosione in una moschea: 15 morti e 50 feriti

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

LTS completes its entry into large molecule drug delivery with the acquisition of the Sorrel wearable injection device business

08 giugno 2023 | 17.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

ANDERNACH, Germany, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LTS LOHMANN Therapie-Systeme AG ("LTS"), a leading pharmaceutical technology company that develops and manufactures innovative drug delivery systems such as Transdermal Patches ("TTS"), Oral Thin Films ("OTF") and Micro Array Patches ("MAP") has completed its acquisition of the Sorrel wearable injection device business ("Sorrel") with headquarters in Netanya, Israel, from Eitan Medical Ltd ("Eitan Medical"). Terms of the transaction, previously announced on April 20, were not disclosed.

The acquisition of Sorrel is a crucial step in LTS' strategy to broaden its portfolio of drug delivery platforms. Sorrel's large volume wearable injector technologies will enable LTS to go beyond its current passive technology offerings. It opens new opportunities for LTS to support pharma partners in the field of large molecules and biologics.

With the acquisition, Sorrel will become part of the worldwide network of LTS and operate as a new LTS division named LTS Device Technologies. Dr Andrei Yosef has been appointed as President and General Manager of LTS Device Technologies.

Bas van Buijtenen, CEO of LTS, commented: "The acquisition of our new Device Technologies platform catapults LTS into the world of drug delivery for large molecules, and fulfils our mission to bring empowering solutions to patients that rely on cumbersome and expensive therapies requiring in-clinic administration or multiple injections. The Sorrel solutions set a new standard for performance, quality, reliability, and patient convenience in wearable injection devices. The technology is now ready for commercial launch and will accelerate its scale-up within LTS, benefiting from LTS's global reach and reputation. We are excited to welcome Dr. Andrei Yosef and his talented team to our organization."

- Cross reference: Picture is available at AP Images (http://www.apimages.com) -

About LTS

LTS LOHMANN Therapie-Systeme AG is a leading pharmaceutical technology company that develops and manufactures innovative drug delivery systems such as Transdermal Patches ("TTS") and Oral Thin Films ("OTF") for the pharmaceutical industry. LTS´ commercial offering encompasses more than 20 marketed products and a diverse pipeline of more than 30 development projects targeting multiple disease indications. LTS's innovation pipeline contains both partner-funded as well as proprietary, LTS-funded projects. LTS maintains its leading position through the continuous refinement of its core TTS and OTF technologies and by advancing emerging drug delivery technologies, including Micro Array Patches (MAP) for the transdermal delivery of large molecule, biological actives. Founded in 1984, LTS operates today from three sites: in Andernach, Germany, West Caldwell, NJ, USA and St. Paul, MN, USA. LTS has also a representative office in Shanghai, China.

Contact: Dr. Iris Schnitzler iris.schnitzler@ltslohmann.com+49 (0) 2632 99-0

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lts-completes-its-entry-into-large-molecule-drug-delivery-with-the-acquisition-of-the-sorrel-wearable-injection-device-business-301845212.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Chimica_E_Farmacia Salute_E_Benessere Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Economia_E_Finanza device business delivery systems LTS completes its apparecchio elettronico
Vedi anche
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, le ultime news di oggi
News to go
Inps, contributo a datori di lavoro che assumono disoccupati in Naspi
News to go
Papa Francesco, notte tranquilla al Gemelli dopo intervento intestino
News to go
Ucraina, distruzione diga ha allagato area di oltre 600 km quadrati
News to go
Confesercenti, 400 euro al mese di spese in più nel 2023 per gli italiani
News to go
Covid, inchiesta Bergamo: archiviata posizione Conte e Speranza
News to go
Londra, Principe Harry testimonia a processo contro la stampa
News to go
Pnrr, monito Ocse: ritardi potrebbero ridurre crescita Pil
News to go
Distruzione diga, Zelensky lancia allarme: "Enorme chiazza di petrolio verso il Mar Nero"
News to go
Alimenti, in un anno sequestrate oltre 8mila tonnellate cibo irregolare
News to go
Pil, Istat alza le stime di crescita: +1,2% nel 2023
News to go
Ucraina, Zelensky a Zuppi: "Cessate il fuoco non porterà a pace"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza