Giovedì 26 Agosto 2021
Aggiornato: 15:11
Lucas Bols launches Bols Ready to Enjoy Cocktails

26 agosto 2021 | 08.05
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Revolutionary Bols Cocktail Tubes upgrade in-home entertaining

AMSTERDAM, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucas Bols, a leading global cocktail and spirits player, today announces the launch of Bols Ready to Enjoy Cocktails. As the industry is shifting towards higher quality in-home entertaining, Bols, the World's First Cocktail Brand, is inviting consumers to bring home the magic of cocktails with Bols Ready to Enjoy Cocktails. The newest additions to the Bols portfolio will feature five signature cocktails that have been expertly mixed for a convenient and true craft cocktail experience at home.

Bols Ready to Enjoy Cocktails will be available in unique 200ml Bols Cocktail Tubes, a sustainable packaging designed to preserve exceptional taste and quality, and two larger sizes - 375ml and 700ml - bottles. These revolutionary products create a new, super-premium segment within the fast-growing category of ready to serve cocktails. This segment continued to grow in 2021 after seeing 43% global growth in 20201

Each of the Bols Ready to Enjoy Cocktails feature an expertly-crafted blend of premium Bols spirits and liqueurs, with 100% natural flavors and no preservatives. The magic of each blend was created by centuries of craftsmanship, years of careful research and development and inspiration by bartenders around the world. This fall, consumers are invited to recreate the magic of cocktails at home with the Magic 5 Bols Cocktails:

Huub van Doorne, CEO Lucas Bols: "Lucas Bols wants to inspire consumers by bringing the magic of cocktails home. With our Ready to Enjoy Cocktails, crafted with our famous Bols liqueurs, vodka, and genever, we are tapping into the rapidly growing category of ready to serve cocktails. We prioritized superior quality, convenience and sustainable packaging to revolutionize the cocktail experience at home. Our Bols Cocktail Tubes illustrate our leading position in the development of the global cocktail market."

The Bols Ready to Enjoy 200ml Tube debuts in the fall 2021 in the US ($ 6.99) and in Bols' home country the Netherlands (€ 5,99). The 375ml bottles will be available exclusively in the US ($ 12.99) and 700ml bottles will be available in the Netherlands (€ 19,99). Bols Ready to Enjoy cocktails will be available in retail, hotels and restaurants and to further simplify home-tainment, they will also be available on the bols.com web-shop for home delivery across the US and the Netherlands. Bols Ready to Enjoy Cocktails will be launched in other markets soon thereafter.

For further informationwww.lucasbols.com ir@lucasbols.com+31 20 570 85 75

About Lucas BolsLucas Bols is the world's oldest distilled spirits brand and one of the oldest Dutch companies still in business. Building on its more than 445-year-old heritage dating back to 1575, the company has mastered the art of distilling, mixing and blending liqueurs, genever, gin and vodka. Lucas Bols owns a portfolio of more than 20 premium and super premium brands of different spirits used in cocktail bars worldwide. Its products are sold in more than 110 countries around the world. Lucas Bols has been listed on Euronext Amsterdam (BOLS) since 4 February 2015.

Lucas Bols holds the number one position in liqueur ranges worldwide (not including the US) and is the world's largest player in the genever segment. Many of Lucas Bols' other products have market or category-leading positions. Furthermore, Lucas Bols is a leading player in the bartending community. Through the House of Bols Cocktail & Genever Experience and Europe's largest bartending school, the Bols Bartending Academy, the company provides inspiration and education to both bartenders and consumers.

1 Source: IWSR

 

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1602209/Bols_Ready_to_Enjoy.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1602210/Bols_Cocktail_Tubes_EU.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1602211/Bols_Ready_to_Enjoy.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1602249/Lucas_Bols_Logo.jpg

 

in Evidenza