Lucid Motors Opens First Retail Studio in Oslo, Norway, and Adds Michael van der Sande as Managing Director for Europe

AMSTERDAM, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) setting new standards with the longest-range, fastest-charging electric car on the market, today announced the opening of its newest European retail location in Oslo, Norway. The Oslo location marks the fourth retail space in Europe and will open to the public beginning Saturday, March 4. The Studio opening will be attended by the newly appointed Managing Director for Lucid Europe, Michael van de Sande.

The Oslo Studio is Lucid's first in the Nordics, with the space located in the heart of the city on Karl Johans gate 16C. This milestone marks another step towards the company's mission to inspire the adoption of sustainable energy on a global scale.

"We are delighted to open this brand-new studio in Oslo, Norway, a country at the forefront of electric vehicle adoption and charging infrastructure," said Michael van der Sande, Managing Director for Lucid Europe. "We are confident that the Norwegian customers will appreciate the exceptional range, unique design, incredible interior space and benchmark charging times that the Lucid Air line up has to offer."

Local electric vehicle and sports sedan enthusiasts are invited to visit the Lucid Studio on Saturday, March 4, beginning at 10:30 am for the grand opening. Those interested are encouraged to contact the Lucid Oslo location to book a test drive in the Lucid Air.

Studio Experience

Every Lucid Studio offers a digitally oriented luxury experience tailored to each customer's preferences, whether they visit in-person, make inquiries entirely online, or combine the two. Lucid Studios allow customers to experience the brand and obtain information about its products in locations that underscore the company's unique design aesthetic. Visitors who explore Lucid Studio will get a vision of how the company draws inspiration from the beauty, innovation, and diversity of its home state of California.

European Leadership Update

In addition to the upcoming studio opening, Lucid announced the appointment of Michael van der Sande as the new Managing Director for Europe, reporting directly to Lucid's CEO and CTO, Peter Rawlinson.

With over 30 years of experience in the performance and luxury automotive industry, van der Sande brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his new role. He will be based in Amsterdam at Lucid's European headquarters.

Van der Sande said, "Having followed Lucid's development over the years, I am confident that the Lucid Air is the best electric car on the market today. I am thrilled to be joining Lucid and look forward to working with the team on both sides of the Atlantic to bring our cutting-edge electric cars to customers throughout Europe."

Prior to joining Lucid, Michael served as Managing Director of Special Vehicle Operations for Jaguar Land Rover and held various other leadership positions including SVP and Managing Director at Alpine Cars, Chief Commercial Officer at Aston Martin, and SVP of Global Sales, Marketing and Service at Tesla. Michael holds an M.B.A. from Nyenrode Business University.

About Lucid Group

Lucid's mission is to inspire the adoption of sustainable energy by creating advanced technologies and the most captivating luxury electric vehicles centered around the human experience. Lucid Air is a state-of-the-art luxury sedan with a California-inspired design that features full-size interior space in a mid-size exterior footprint. Lucid Air Dream Edition features an official WLTP range of up to 883 kilometers or up to 1,111 horsepower. Produced at Lucid's factory in Casa Grande, Arizona, deliveries of Lucid Air are currently underway to customers in the U.S., Canada, Europe, and the Middle East.

