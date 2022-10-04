Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 05 Ottobre 2022
Aggiornato: 01:01
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:04 Governo e caro energia, Meloni si prepara a passaggio consegne

00:03 Governo, Meloni insiste su tecnici: Lega rivendica Viminale

00:02 Caro energia, Ue frena su piano modello Sure: "Va discusso"

23:57 Terremoto oggi a Genova, scossa magnitudo 3.3-3.8

23:30 Orsini: "Avanzata Ucraina news disastrosa, porta a terza guerra mondiale"

23:22 Governo, Meloni non cade in 'provocazione' Salvini

23:11 Champions, Inter-Barcellona 1-0: Calhanoglu stende i blaugrana

22:57 Champions, Ajax-Napoli 1-6: capolavoro azzurro e ottavi ipotecati

21:49 Iran, Alessia Piperno è nel carcere di Evin: luogo detenzione oppositori

21:39 Governo, Meloni: "Tempi? Chiedete al Colle non a me"

21:20 Superenalotto, numeri estrazione vincente oggi 4 ottobre

20:37 Twitter, nuova offerta di Musk

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Lucinity bolsters North American team with Head of Sales appointment

04 ottobre 2022 | 18.49
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Industry veteran Aaron Stroud joins the global company to support the demand for innovative AML solutions

REYKJAVIK, Iceland and LONDON, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucinity, an anti-money laundering (AML) and compliance software company, has appointed Aaron Stroud as the Head of its North American team.  

Aaron's appointment is an important step for Lucinity as it continues to expand its global footprint. This will support the increasing demand from the North American market for Lucinity's innovative and robust compliance solutions. The Lucinity platform helps improve compliance teams' productivity and increases employee engagement.

Aaron brings 20 years of experience supporting financial services, risk, and financial crime compliance. Working for a series of high-growth technology firms, he has become a trusted resource for AML compliance professionals in the US and Canada. 

Guðmundur Kristjánsson (GK), CEO and Founder of Lucinity comments: "We are thrilled to have Aaron join Lucinity to head our American division. His presence in the market is pivotal to realizing our potential and meeting the growing demand in the region."

Speaking about his new role, Aaron Stroud added: "For the last decade, compliance leaders in the United States have been talking about changing the face of AML with AI, but little has changed. I am extremely excited about Lucinity's augmented intelligence platform that creates harmony between AI and human intuition. Banks and FinTechs will be able to identify relevant risks, bring costs under control, surpass innovation goals, and provide their AML teams with a more meaningful work experience. I can't wait to put Lucinity to work for the great people and companies I know."

This announcement comes after the recent appointment of Hjörtur Líndal Stefánsson as its Chief Technology Officer (CTO), joining from Amazon.

About LucinityLucinity is a SaaS anti-money laundering (AML) software platform and compliance hub, on a mission to Make Money Good™ by solving productivity and efficiency issues in compliance.

Lucinity solves alert fatigue and scaling issues for financial institutions through augmented intelligence that combines purpose-built AI with human insights and expertise. 

By leveraging explainable AI, the software boosts compliance productivity as the system learns from every interaction and continues to improve indefinitely. Lucinity also reduces false positives and saves time with a human-centered user interface and workflows designed for efficiency. The software's purpose-built compliance interface and visualizations put users first to create scalable, streamlined, and cost-effective compliance.

FinCrime professionals can experience how Lucinity's end-to-end AML compliance solution helps them do more with less effort through a free demo environment on https://www.lucinity.com/signup.

The company operates globally, with headquarters in Iceland. Lucinity serves customers from Tier-1 US banks to FinTechs and payments companies around the world. To learn more, visit https://www.lucinity.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1838368/Lucinity_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lucinity-bolsters-north-american-team-with-head-of-sales-appointment-301640634.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN92625 en US Altro ICT ICT Altro Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Lucinity bolsters North American global company società globale team with Head of Sales
Vedi anche
News to go
Caro bollette in parrocchia, le 'ricette' contro i rincari
News to go
Covid, Mattarella: "Pandemia non è sconfitta"
News to go
Siria, ad Angela Merkel premio Nansen per i Rifugiati dell'Unhcr
News to go
Ucraina, Zelensky: "Impossibile negoziare con Putin"
News to go
Taranto, traffico droga e armi: 15 arresti
News to go
Champions League 2022, le partite di oggi
News to go
Caro bollette, le regole per risparmiare
News to go
Musk fa arrabbiare Kiev per il 'piano di pace', l'irritazione di Zelensky
News to go
Caro energia, Lindner: "Piano Germania proporzionato"
News to go
Corea del Nord lancia missile che sorvola Giappone, scatta l'allarme
News to go
Iran, Farnesina al lavoro per liberare Alessia Piperno
News to go
Caro luce e gas, proteste in tutta Italia: bruciate le bollette
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza