Lukka Announces Expansion to Europe with HQ in Switzerland

Lukka opens office in Zug to scale support for businesses in Europe

ZUG, Switzerland, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Multi-faceted crypto asset data and software company, Lukka, announced its expanded global presence in Europe with the opening of an office in Zug, Switzerland. The new office will accelerate support for new and existing customers in the region with local sales and operations professionals.

"We have received constant requests for local support from our existing customers and are deeply impressed with the innovation and risk maturity of companies based in or expanding to Zug," said Robert Materazzi, Lukka CEO. " We are proud to establish our European Headquarters in Zug and support the growing community with a local office."

As more global financial institutions launch services around the world using crypto assets, they look to Lukka as their crypto technology partner. Lukka is the only institutional-grade, crypto asset data and software provider that satisfies rigorous technical control standards, such as AICPA SOC 1 Type II and SOC 2 Type II Service Organization Controls and other important frameworks for all of its data and software products. Notable global partnerships include State Street, eToro, Circle, Bloomberg, S&P Global, and hundreds of other traditional and crypto-native businesses.

Founded in 2014, Lukka serves the most risk mature businesses in the world with institutional data and software solutions. Lukka bridges the gap between the complexities of blockchain data and traditional business needs. Its customers include both Traditional and Crypto Asset Exchanges and Trading desks, CPAs and Chartered Accountants, Fund and Financial Auditors, Fund Administrators, Miners, Protocols, individuals, and any other businesses interacting with crypto assets. All of Lukka's products are created with institutional standards, such as AICPA SOC Controls, which focus on accuracy and completeness. Lukka is a global company headquartered in the United States.

