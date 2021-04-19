Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 19 Aprile 2021
Aggiornato: 10:10
Lumen Appoints Annette Murphy as Managing Director for EMEA

19 aprile 2021 | 10.00
LETTURA: 3 minuti

New MD named as Lumen continues its transformative, customer first, business strategy to enable the 4th Industrial Revolution

LONDON, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) today announced the appointment of Annette Murphy as managing director for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). She will be responsible for Lumen's overall business in this key region and supporting the company's customer base, with a customer first approach to optimize their success.

Lumen Logo

In this role, Murphy will drive Lumen's EMEA business strategy and growth, leading teams across all go-to-market and operational functions, as well as working closely with the wider organization to ensure Lumen delivers on its mission to provide an exceptional customer experience. She will be instrumental in delivering on the company's commitment to enable customers to capitalize on the opportunities of the 4th Industrial Revolution, by utilizing the Lumen technology platform to leverage their data, adopt next-gen business applications and create amazing digital experiences.

Murphy joins Lumen from Zayo where she held several senior executive roles leading sales, commercial and strategy teams, most recently serving as executive vice president for Lit Services. Prior to Zayo, Murphy held senior management positions at Geo Networks and BT Global Services.

"I am delighted to welcome Annette to our international leadership team," said Laurinda Pang, president, global customer success at Lumen Technologies. "Her extensive business leadership experience and customer knowledge combined with a strong background in the fields of communications and technology, make her perfectly placed to deliver the Lumen vision and propel our growth in the EMEA region. Annette's expertise will be key to positioning Lumen as the partner of choice for companies looking to thrive in the 4th Industrial Revolution."

"I am excited to lead EMEA for Lumen as it continues to successfully execute on its transformative business strategy," said Murphy. "Lumen has made significant progress since launching the innovative Lumen technology platform in 2020, to support its customers' application and data needs for the 4th Industrial Revolution. I look forward to accelerating this growth trajectory in EMEA as the company continues to invest in its platform and enhance its customer success strategy, to deliver the business solutions that enable enterprises to excel in the digital era."

Additional Resources:

https://news.lumen.com/2021-03-09-Lumen-named-a-Leader-in-the-2021-Gartner-Magic-Quadrant-for-Network-Services-Globalhttps://news.lumen.com/lumen-appoints-Ian-Cunningham

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen is guided by our belief that humanity is at its best when technology advances the way we live and work. With approximately 450,000 route fiber miles and serving customers in more than 60 countries, we deliver the fastest, most secure platform for applications and data to help businesses, government and communities deliver amazing experiences.

Learn more about the Lumen network, edge cloud, security, communication and collaboration solutions and our purpose to further human progress through technology at news.lumen.com, LinkedIn: /lumentechnologies, Twitter: @lumentechco, Facebook: /lumentechnologies, Instagram: @lumentechnologies and YouTube: /lumentechnologies.

Lumen and Lumen Technologies are registered trademarks of Lumen Technologies LLC in the United States. Lumen Technologies LLC is a wholly owned affiliate of Lumen Technologies Inc.

Follow us on our EMEA social networks:LinkedIn | Twitter  

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1387693/Lumen_Logo.jpg

in Evidenza