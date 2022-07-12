Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 12 Luglio 2022
Aggiornato: 14:48
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:37 Incendio Centocelle, diossina in netto calo ma ancora di poco sopra soglia Oms

14:15 Covid oggi in Sardegna, 4.465 contagi e 3 morti: bollettino 12 luglio

13:58 Quarta dose, Bassetti: "E' fallimento annunciato"

13:55 Covid, Pregliasco: "Immunità a onde l'unica possibile con questo virus"

13:50 Sclerosi multipla, 'Io non sclero' ha i 3 nuovi ambassador

13:26 Misure anti crisi, governo verso intervento sostanzioso prima di fine mese

13:20 Ucraina, Russia: "Rischio scontro tra potenze nucleari per colpa Usa"

13:17 Totti e Blasi, quando le separazioni sono un affare complicato

13:16 Caso Suarez: proscioglimento per legale Juve, in 3 rinviati a giudizio

12:52 Omicidio Varese, Paitoni suicida in carcere: uccise il figlio di 7 anni

12:52 Bologna, cadavere in area ferroviaria dismessa: si indaga per omicidio

12:42 Covid, Costa: "Rivedere isolamento asintomatici, obiettivo è convivere con virus"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Lumen expands Edge Computing Solutions into Europe

12 luglio 2022 | 09.18
LETTURA: 4 minuti

Businesses in the region can now tap into the power of the Lumen platform to deploy applications and workloads at the cloud edge

LONDON, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) is investing in its global Edge network and expanding its Edge Computing Solutions into Europe, providing the low latency platform businesses need to extend their high-bandwidth, data-intensive applications out to the cloud edge. This expansion is part of Lumen's continued investment in next-generation solutions that transform digital experiences and meet the demands of today's global businesses.

"Edge computing is a game-changer. It will drive the next wave of business innovation and growth across virtually all industries," said Annette Murphy, regional president, EMEA and APAC, Lumen Technologies. "Customers in Europe can now tap into the power of the Lumen platform, underpinned by Lumen's extensive fibre footprint, to deploy data-heavy applications and workloads that demand ultra-low latency at the cloud edge. This delivers peak performance and reliability, as well as more capability to drive amazing digital experiences. Customers can focus efforts on developing applications and bringing them to market, rather than on time-consuming infrastructure deployment."

Today, Lumen Edge Computing Solutions can meet approximately 70% of enterprise demand within 5 milliseconds of latency in the UK, France, Germany, Belgium, and the Netherlands. Additional locations are planned by end of year. Lumen Edge Computing Solutions bring together the power of the company's expansive global fibre network, on-demand networking, integrated security, and managed services, with edge facilities and compute and storage services. This allows for quick and efficient deployment of applications and workloads at the edge, closer to the point of digital interaction. Customers can procure Lumen Edge Computing Solutions online, and within an hour gain access to high-powered computing infrastructure on the Lumen platform.

Lumen offers several edge infrastructure and servicessolutions to support enterprise innovation and applications of the 4th Industrial Revolution. These include:

Key Facts:

https://www.lumen.com/en-uk/resources/network-maps.html#edge-roadmap

Additional Resources:For more information visit:

https://www.lumen.com/en-uk/solutions/edge-computing.htmlhttps://www.lumen.com/en-uk/edge-computing/bare-metal.htmlhttps://www.lumen.com/en-uk/hybrid-it-cloud/network-storage.htmlhttps://www.lumen.com/en-uk/hybrid-it-cloud/private-cloud.htmlhttps://www.lumen.com/en-uk/edge-computing/edge-gateway.html

About Lumen Technologies and the People of Lumen:Lumen is guided by our belief that humanity is at its best when technology advances the way we live and work. With approximately 500,000 route fibre miles and serving customers in more than 60 countries, we deliver a fast, secure platform for applications and data to help businesses, government and communities deliver amazing experiences. Learn more about the Lumen network, edge cloud, security, communication and collaboration solutions and our purpose to further human progress through technology at news.lumen.com/home, LinkedIn: /lumentechnologies, Twitter: @lumentechco, Facebook: /lumentechnologies, Instagram: @lumentechnologies and YouTube: /lumentechnologies. 

Follow us on our EMEA social networks:LinkedIn | Twitter 

 

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D16eACzQvr0

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1857072/Edge_Launch_Release_Social_Tile_EMEA.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1275666/Lumen_Logo.jpg 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT ICT ICT Altro Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza cloud edge cloud cloud computing lumen
Vedi anche
News to go
Spesa, italiani scelgono alimenti sempre più regionali
News to go
Palermo, droga calata col 'panaro': 4 misure cautelari
News to go
Guerra Ucraina Russia, ultime notizie e news del 12 luglio
News to go
Onu, a novembre saremo 8 miliardi sulla Terra
News to go
Roma, procura avvia indagine su incendio a Centocelle
News to go
Prime sei condanne a Roma per assalto alla Cgil
News to go
Ucraina, Rutte visita Irpin e Bucha
News to go
Costa Concordia, Corte Europea respinge ricorso Schettino
News to go
Università, la classifica dei migliori atenei italiani
News to go
Cagliari, maxi blitz contro Sconvolts 1987
News to go
Gas, Eni: oggi da Gazprom flusso 21 milioni metri cubi
News to go
Quarta dose over 60 e fragili, cosa dicono Ema e Ecdc
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza