Mercoledì 21 Settembre 2022
Aggiornato: 14:03
Lumen invests in its sixth on-net subsea route across the Atlantic

21 settembre 2022 | 13.20
LETTURA: 4 minuti

Grace Hopper subsea cable ups capacity, connects Lumen landing stations in the U.S. and U.K.

DENVER, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One year after Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) established a new subsea fiber route between the U.S. and France, the company is again significantly increasing network capacity and diversity. Lumen is now investing in a fiber pair on Grace Hopper, a subsea cable system spearheaded by Google, between New York and Bude, Cornwall in the U.K. The Grace Hopper system will use Lumen landing station and infrastructure services at both locations.

"Data flow and capacity demands don't know boundaries. The bandwidth explosion across continents is real and we're meeting it head on by investing in new subsea cables," said Laurinda Pang, Lumen president of global customer success. "The Grace Hopper system is part of Lumen and Google's long history of collaboration. Together, we're building communications infrastructures for secure and reliable delivery of digital enterprise and consumer services around the world. We are pleased to be using our landing stations at these locations, and excited to add another end-to-end intercontinental connection to the Lumen network – one of the most deeply peered networks in the world."

Experience, diversity and scalability

According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, data flows are the lifeblood of the U.S.- Europe trade and investment partnership, with more data flowing between the two continents than anywhere else in the world. Data flows are essential to small and large businesses and support global financial systems, medical research, cybersecurity efforts, and burgeoning global demands for high quality content.

Lumen is taking orders now on Grace Hopper which will be active and ready to deliver services in October.

About Lumen Technologies:Lumen is guided by our belief that humanity is at its best when technology advances the way we live and work. With approximately 450,000 route fiber miles and serving customers in more than 60 countries, we deliver the fastest, most secure platform for applications and data to help businesses, government and communities deliver amazing experiences. Learn more about the Lumen network, edge cloud, security, communication and collaboration solutions and our purpose to further human progress through technology at news.lumen.com/home, LinkedIn: /lumentechnologies, Twitter: @lumentechco, Facebook: /lumentechnologies, Instagram: @lumentechnologies and YouTube: /lumentechnologies. Lumen and Lumen Technologies are registered trademarks in the United States.   

Forward-Looking Statements Except for historical and factual information, the matters set forth in this release identified by words such as "will," "estimates," "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "plans," "intends," and similar expressions are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are based on current expectations only, are inherently speculative, and are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. Actual events and results may differ materially from those anticipated, estimated, projected or implied by us in those statements if one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if underlying assumptions prove incorrect. Factors that could affect actual results include but are not limited to: the continued increase in demand for cloud services and data worldwide; our ability to safeguard our network, and to avoid the adverse impact of possible security breaches, service outages, system failures, or similar events impacting our network or the availability and quality of our services; the effects of new, emerging or competing technologies, including those that could make our products less desirable or obsolete; the demand for new capacity on the Trans-Atlantic route on the Dunant subsea cable; whether we continue to make investments in global network connections at current levels or at all; our ability to deliver services on the Dunant subsea system by the projected time horizons; and other risks referenced from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). For all the reasons set forth above and in our SEC filings, you are cautioned not to unduly rely upon our forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason, whether as a result of new information, future events or developments, changed circumstances, or otherwise. Furthermore, any information about our intentions contained in any of our forward-looking statements reflects our intentions as of the date of such forward-looking statement, and is based upon, among other things, existing regulatory, technological, industry, competitive, economic and market conditions, and our assumptions as of such date. We may change our intentions, strategies or plans (including our plans expressed herein) without notice at any time and for any reason.

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1903862/Laurinda_Pang_Crop_2020.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1903863/GoogleSubsea_1920_Thumbnail_220907.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1275666/Lumen_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lumen-invests-in-its-sixth-on-net-subsea-route-across-the-atlantic-301629443.html

in Evidenza