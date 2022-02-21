Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 21 Febbraio 2022
Aggiornato: 18:05
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:15 Ucraina, legale prof indagato: "Macris non è un combattente"

18:06 Covid oggi Italia, 24.408 contagi e 201 morti: bollettino 21 febbraio

18:06 Quarta dose vaccino, Ricciardi: "Prossimo step per anziani e fragili"

17:43 Covid oggi Italia, una persona su 5 contagiata: il report

17:28 Covid oggi Campania, 2.320 contagi e 21 morti: bollettino 21 febbraio

17:10 Quarta dose, Gb verso richiamo per over 75 e immunodepressi dai 12 anni

17:02 Ucraina-Russia, video manipolati e fake news: la propaganda dei filo-russi

17:00 Lega A, venerdì assemblea per nuovo presidente, idea 'americana' è Bini Smaghi

16:56 L'Aive fa 40 anni, oltre 100 i soci amanti delle vecchie signore del mare

16:47 Covid oggi Piemonte, 2.047 contagi e 8 morti: bollettino 21 febbraio

16:43 Covid oggi Fvg, 640 contagi e 13 morti: bollettino 21 febbraio

16:41 Pensioni marzo 2022, pagamento: calendario Poste e news

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

LumiraDx Receives UK MHRA Approval for SARS-CoV-2 RNA STAR Complete

21 febbraio 2022 | 10.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LumiraDx (Nasdaq: LMDX) announced today that its rapid COVID-19 molecular assay, LumiraDx SARS-CoV-2 RNA STAR Complete, has been successfully validated by Coronavirus Test Device Approvals (CTDA) and received UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) approval.

LumiraDx SARS-CoV-2 RNA STAR Complete, developed with proprietary qSTAR technology, utilizes a single step direct method for nucleic acid extraction and amplification on validated open RT-PCR instruments, with results within 20 minutes. In clinical studies, the assay demonstrated 95.4% positive agreement when compared to another high sensitivity RT-PCR assay.

David Walton, Chief Commercial Officer, LumiraDx states "Since the start of the pandemic, we have been pleased to support the UK healthcare system with our LumiraDx SARS-CoV-2 Antigen test, providing high sensitivity COVID-19 antigen testing in emergency departments, healthcare clinics, pharmacies, and nursing homes. With CDTA and MHRA approvals of LumiraDx SARS-CoV-2 RNA STAR Complete, we look forward to partnering with our service partners to provide high throughput, high sensitivity and high efficiency COVID-19 molecular testing. With the capability to process samples up to ten times faster than traditional RT-PCR methods, we are seeing broad customer demand for testing at multiple settings including airports, events and other public venues."

Earlier this month, LumiraDx also received UK CTDA and MHRA approval for its SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test.

About LumiraDx Fast Lab Solutions

LumiraDx Fast Lab Solutions is a dedicated LumiraDx business unit that supports high-complexity laboratory testing by utilizing its innovative qSTAR nucleic acid amplification technology in an accessible high-throughput format to leverage current molecular laboratory operations. Utilizing Fast Lab Solutions enables laboratories to improve efficiency and reduce time to result.

About LumiraDx

LumiraDx (Nasdaq: LMDX) is a next-generation point of care diagnostics company that is transforming community-based healthcare. Founded in 2014, LumiraDx manufactures and commercializes an innovative diagnostic Platform that supports a broad menu of tests with lab comparable performance at the point of care. LumiraDx diagnostic testing solutions are being deployed by governments and leading healthcare institutions across laboratories, urgent care, physician offices, pharmacies, schools, and workplaces to screen, diagnose, and monitor wellness as well as disease. LumiraDx has on the market and in development, 30+ tests covering infectious diseases, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and coagulation disorders, all on the LumiraDx Platform. In addition, LumiraDx has a comprehensive portfolio of fast, accurate, and cost-efficient COVID-19 testing solutions from the lab to point of need.

LumiraDx is based in the UK with more than 1600 employees worldwide.

Further information on LumiraDx and the LumiraDx Platform is available at www.lumiradx.com.

Media contact: Colleen McMillen, colleen.mcmillen@lumiradx.com, +1.917.344.9360

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1589268/LumiraDx_Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
LumiraDx SARS CoV 2 RNA received UK RNA acido ribonucleico
Vedi anche
News to go
Carnevale Viareggio 2022, sfilano i carri
News to go
Quarta dose, Figliuolo: "Da primo marzo per i fragili"
News to go
Pnrr, Carfagna: "Ripartiti fondi per progettazione"
Crisanti: "Non ho guadagnato nulla da pandemia" - Video
News to go
Incendio traghetto, spente le fiamme
News to go
Falsi invalidi a Varese, 7 indagati tra cui due medici
News to go
Ucraina, Cremlino: "Incontro Putin-Biden? Prematuro parlarne"
News to go
Covid e bambini, nuova circolare su cure a casa
News to go
Latina, 16 misure cautelari per corruzione e turbativa d'asta
News to go
Covid Campania, dati e contagi: ultimo bollettino
News to go
Rivolta carcere Melfi, 29 ordinanze di custodia cautelare
News to go
Pechino 2022, giù il sipario e testimone a Milano-Cortina
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza