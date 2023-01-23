Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 23 Gennaio 2023
Aggiornato: 18:51
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:37 Gruppo Wagner, ex comandante fuggito in Norvegia arrestato dalla polizia

18:21 Roma, madre e figlia trovate morte in casa: sentito ex fidanzato 'sciamano'

18:07 Kyle Jenner e la moda 'bestiale', l'abito è un leone (finto)

17:55 'Vino nuoce alla salute', Tajani: "Irlanda disponibile a confronto su etichette"

17:44 Penalizzazione Juve, Fagioli: "Club lotterà"

17:18 Governo, quanto guadagnano i ministri Abodi e Locatelli

17:16 Evasione fiscale, Visco: "Miglioramento con pagamenti elettronici, bisogna proseguire"

17:08 Shoah, Segre: "Pessimista, tra qualche anno non sarà più sui libri di storia"

17:00 Viola: "Il rischio dell'alcol è un dato scientifico"

16:35 Covid oggi Sardegna, 37 contagi: bollettino 23 gennaio

16:26 Bce, la 'colomba' Visco: "Altri aumenti tassi ma valutare tempi e intensità"

16:12 Spazio, Asi e Leonardo firmano contratti per 33 mln per payload missioni Platino

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Luxury fashion lifestyle brand Westbury Museum spotlights its Art, Furniture, and Scented collection.

23 gennaio 2023 | 17.45
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Westbury Museum retails and produces luxury products with a commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction.

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --The luxury fashion and lifestyle space continue to grow as more brands introduce new products, and access to these products becomes easier for customers. Thanks to online shopping, customers can now access global brands. Westbury Museum, a classic luxury fashion lifestyle brand, is determined to close the geographical gap between luxury brands and customers. The lifestyle brand has adopted a proactive growth strategy, introducing rare products and collections to cater to consumer needs. Westbury Museum offers customers unique and versatile products.

Westbury Museum opened its doors in 2019, retailing and producing luxury products that ship globally. The upscale lifestyle brand offers aesthetic and utility designer products from Italy, the UK, the USA, and Europe. Westbury Museum was created as a brand that prioritizes customer needs.

Following its success since its launch, Westbury Museum has expanded its lifestyle collections to include art, furniture, and luxury-scented products at LiftedCo. With the release of innovative collections, Westbury Museum is committed to expansion to reach new customers and is excited to continue sharing its growing collection of luxury products.

On Westbury lifestyle, customers can find a vast collection of Lifestyle products. The luxurious top-range products provide a stylish way to live and make life more convenient and enjoyable. Westbury features floor planters, designer couches, counters, coffee tables, and other home furnishings.

Westbury boasts a sophisticated collection featuring a bold combination of contemporary art and decorative pieces. The brand offers customers a wide selection of various art forms and pieces that speak to consumer needs, perfect for their homes or office spaces.

Lifted Co. is a luxury-scented brand for those with an adventurous spirit for scented products, from candles, sprays, bath oils, and more. Bringing the beauty, comfort, and timelessness of delicately designed scented products to Westbury Museum with its exciting range of luxury scents. "From the tantalizing aroma of sandalwood, honey, tonka bean, and other delightful scents, our scented products are perfect for creating a warm, sophisticated and inviting atmosphere in your home. They make great gifts too."

With Valentine's Day drawing close, the LiftedCo shop offers the ultimate luxury sensory experience with its new Valentine's specials. These products make the perfect gifts for partners on a special day. Customers can take advantage of the running sales and keep up with new releases on Instagram, Pinterest, TikTok as well as the Westbury Museum and LiftedCo. Websites.

Westbury Museum products stand out for their style, versatility and quality– making them unique and durable but also affordable. The premium luxury home and decor, art, and scented products combine supreme comfort and value for money.

In addition to being a renowned luxury fashion and lifestyle brand, the company gives back to the community. Westbury Museum donates a percentage of its sales to its non-profit partners who support various causes like advancing communities, improving the planet, and providing opportunities for career development.

Visit Westbury Museum to browse its growing luxury collections and designer partnerships.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1987877/Westbury_Museum_birkenstocks.jpg 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1987882/Westbury_Museum_purse.jpg 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1987879/Westbury_Museum_dress.jpg 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1987878/Westbury_Museum_coach.jpg 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1987876/Westbury_Museum_bathtub.jpg 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1987880/Westbury_Museum_hoodie.jpg 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1987881/Westbury_Museum_purse_2.jpg 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1987872/Westbury_Museum_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/luxury-fashion-lifestyle-brand-westbury-museum-spotlights-its-art-furniture-and-scented-collection-301727853.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Arredamento_E_Design Altro Arredamento_E_Design Moda Arredamento_E_Design Moda Economia_E_Finanza brand Westbury Museum fashion lifestyle griffe brand
Vedi anche
News to go
Migranti, Meloni: "Piano Mattei interesse Europa o resta approccio miope"
News to go
Sessanta opere trafugate tornano in Italia da Usa
News to go
Genova, sequestrati al porto macchinari per fabbricazione bossoli
News to go
Carburanti, Assoutenti: sciopero benzinai va revocato
News to go
Iran, Ue adotta nuovo pacchetto sanzioni
News to go
Usa, sparatoria Monterey Park: suicida sospetto killer
News to go
Armi Ucraina, oggi il dl alla Camera
News to go
Stipendi, i dati Bankitalia per il 2022
News to go
Aeroporto Malpensa, i controlli della Gdf
News to go
Giustizia, Meloni: "Piena fiducia in Nordio"
News to go
Maltempo, freddo e neve con il ciclone Attila
News to go
Sciopero benzinai, esposto Codacons in Procura
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza