Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 19 Gennaio 2023
Aggiornato: 23:01
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

22:58 Coppa Italia, Juve-Monza 2-1: gol bianconeri di Kean e Chiesa

22:22 Elezioni Usa 2024, Trump annuncia "importante discorso"

22:03 Mafia, Meloni: "Procedura d'urgenza per innalzare livello contrasto criminalità"

21:44 Sanremo 2023, Chiara Ferragni: "Vestirò Dior e Schiaparelli"

21:17 Csm, martedì 24 si insedia il nuovo Consiglio

21:05 SuperEnalotto, numeri estrazione vincente oggi 19 gennaio 2023

20:47 I Maneskin si sono 'sposati', look total white e rose rosse

20:41 Giustizia, se c'è aggravante per mafia si procede d'ufficio

20:32 Anarchici, medico Cospito: "Muscoli ipotonici e ipotrofici, è sull'orlo del precipizio"

20:07 Coppa Italia, Lazio-Bologna 1-0: biancocelesti ai quarti

20:04 Da Baz Lurhmann a Sorrentino, parterre di vip al 'matrimonio' dei Maneskin

19:59 Morte Attilio Manca, "fu omicidio di mafia"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

LUXURY FASHION MOBILE GAME DREST APPOINTS GAMING AND WEB3 EXPERT HENRI HOLM AS CFO

19 gennaio 2023 | 15.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DREST, the company behind the world's first luxury fashion and lifestyle mobile game announces gaming, tech and Web3 authority Henri Holm as its new CFO, as the company prepares for its next phase of worldwide expansion.

Holm has 20 years of international experience in the games industry, having worked with privately funded, venture capital-funded, and publicly listed companies, driving finance, business development and digital strategy creation. Holm brings a wealth of knowledge in scaling up multinational firms such as Fandom Sports Media, Nokia Greater China and Rovio Entertainment, where he oversaw the development of the Angry Birds franchise across Asia.

Holm will join the Executive Team and drive strategic choices as DREST delivers the second evolution of its core gaming product and pushes development forwards in the metaverse, aiming to become the leading creative platform for fashion, entertainment and lifestyle gamification.

Henri Holm, CFO DREST said: "I am thrilled to join DREST and be part of a deeply talented multinational team focused on creating innovative, exceptionally designed and inclusive gaming experiences. DREST is built by hand-picked industry experts from gaming, tech, luxury fashion and original content creators. I look forward to working with all and merging the creative worlds of fashion, beauty and lifestyle with the many possibilities of the metaverse."

Lisa Bridgett, CEO DREST commented: "I am simply delighted to team with Henri. He has so much successful experience in leading innovative gaming companies that have made smart resource allocation decisions - enabled for media, growth and the future. Henri's acumen will be invaluable as we enter a very exciting year for DREST."

Lucy Yeomans, Founder & Co-Chair said: "When we founded DREST, our ambition was to bring the worlds of luxury fashion, gaming and tech together. Henri's appointment is testament to this goal and to the hard work we put in bringing on board the best talent from across these sectors. Welcome Henri!"

Launched in 2019, DREST aims to open-up the often exclusive world of luxury fashion, making it accessible to everyone, everywhere. DREST offers players the chance to exhibit and improve their styling talent using the latest luxury fashion and beauty collections to style hyper-realistic avatars, combining gamification, e-commerce, advertising and data strategy opportunities. DREST provides a platform for user-generated content through its styling challenges, with the digital fashion assortment provided by FARFETCH as well as brands directly.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1986075/Henri_Holm_CFO_DREST.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1774714/DREST_Logo.jpg 

 

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/luxury-fashion-mobile-game-drest-appoints-gaming-and-web3-expert-henri-holm-as-cfo-301725113.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero ICT ICT Moda ICT ICT Altro Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza world's first luxury fashion company behind announces gaming as
Vedi anche
News to go
Nuova Zelanda, la premier si dimette
News to go
Roma, frodi assicurative con falsi incidenti: 4 arresti
News to go
Ucraina, Zelensky: "Non sono sicuro che Putin sia ancora vivo"
News to go
Carburanti, confermato sciopero 25-26 gennaio
News to go
Messina Denaro, boss rinuncia a comparire al processo per le stragi
News to go
Bonus mobili ed elettrodomestici, cos'è e come funziona
News to go
Messina Denaro, interrogatorio di garanzia autista boss
News to go
Covid Cina, Xi tranquillizza: "Vediamo la luce"
News to go
Peculato, arrestata dipendente municipalizzata
News to go
Giorgia Meloni premier più apprezzata in Europa, quarta nel mondo
News to go
Scuola, divario Nord-Sud su messa in sicurezza ed efficientamento energetico
News to go
Clima, Guterres: "Mondo in uragano categoria 5"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza