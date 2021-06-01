LVMH Perfumes & Cosmetics chooses Eastman Cristal™ Renew to begin elimination of virgin plastic

Dior Addict Lip Maximizer is the first luxury product featuring Cristal Renew to hit shelves

KINGSPORT, Tenn., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LVMH Perfumes & Cosmetics, a division of luxury powerhouse LVMH, today announces its collaboration with global specialty material provider Eastman (NYSE: EMN) to develop packaging made possible through Eastman's molecular recycling technologies.

Parfums Christian Dior is the first of LVMH's major historic Houses to introduce Eastman Cristal™ Renew copolyester, with 30% certified recycled content,* for its Dior Addict Lip Maximizer packaging that hits shelves this summer. Eastman and LVMH will continue to work together on sustainable packaging solutions across LVMH's family of distinguished brands, with additional adoption expected over the next several months.

"Our collaboration with Eastman marks a critical milestone towards progressively eliminating fossil-fuel-based plastics from our packaging. With our recently published LIFE 360 program, we made the decision that our packaging will contain zero plastic from virgin fossil resources in the years ahead," said Hélène Valade, LVMH environmental development director.

"Eastman's innovative molecular recycling technologies are playing a crucial role in helping LVMH achieve our sustainability targets," said Valade. "We are at the very beginning of our journey to meet our targets. With our first deadline in 2023, we need solutions that are available now and at a global scale, ensuring our customers experience these benefits immediately."

Introduced in late 2020, Eastman's portfolio of sustainable resins for cosmetic packaging builds on its long history of innovation and knowledge of the cosmetics industry.

Eastman's groundbreaking Advanced Circular Recycling technologies produce resins from mixed waste plastic rather than fossil-based feedstocks. These innovative molecular recycling technologies divert waste plastic from landfills, give waste plastic new life, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions relative to traditional production.

With Eastman's technologies, brands can meet their ambitious targets for recycled content right now and maintain the premier aesthetics and function that luxury consumers expect.

"LVMH is staking out a leadership position among luxury brand houses by taking bold action to achieve environmental excellence," said Scott Ballard, vice president and general manager, specialty plastics, Eastman. "We are proud to be working with LVMH and to provide the technology and products that will help them deliver on their circular economy goals."

Visit eastman.com/circular for more information on Eastman's efforts in the circular economy and Eastman Renew materials.

*The recycled content is achieved by allocating the recycled waste plastic to Eastman Renew resins using a mass balance process certified by ISCC.

