Martedì 07 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 00:05
Lycomato® delivers measurable, inclusive results for skin health and appearance

06 marzo 2023 | 18.58
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BRANCHBURG, N.J., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Daily supplementation with Lycomato®, Lycored's tomato-derived nutrient complex, delivers beauty results that are scientifically measurable as well as noticeable by consumers after just 4 weeks of use, a new clinical study has found.

The anti-inflammatory properties of carotenoids mean they can support the skin from within, balancing the effects of aging. Sourced from tomatoes, Lycomato contains standardized levels of carotenoids, which includes lycopene (15mg), phytoene and phytofluene to support skin health and appearance.

In the clinical trial, 50 healthy women of different ages (35 – 58), ethnicities (Asian, Black, Caucasian and Latino), and skin types (Fitzpatrick II-V) took Lycomato soft gels containing 15mg of lycopene daily for 12 weeks.

Their skin condition was assessed using three methods: expert visual grading of facial markers, instrumental measurement (including assessment of firmness, elasticity and skin barrier via trans-epidermal water loss) and consumer perception via questionnaires.

The visual grading identified significant improvement to a range of parameters after both four weeks and 12 weeks of supplementation. These included fine lines, wrinkles, pore appearance, brightness/radiance, skin tone evenness, dark spot intensity, smoothness and firmness. The instrumental measurement found significant improvement to skin firmness after the fourth and 12th weeks, and significant skin barrier improvement after 12 weeks.

The self-assessment stage of the study also revealed significant results. After 12 weeks of supplementation, 86% of subjects said that using Lycomato had improved the overall appearance of their skin. 88% said it had improved their skin's elasticity, 86% said their skin felt smoother and 84% said it felt younger or healthier.

Elizabeth Tarshish, PhD, Head of Claims and Clinical Affairs at Lycored, said: "In this study we see that Lycomato drove a significant improvement across a variety of ages, ethnicities and skin types, as evaluated by expert grading, instrumental measurement and most importantly – user perception. We strive to empower people to feel comfortable in their own skin, so it's exciting to know that participants reported feeling a difference and feeling good about themselves."

View the full study at: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/jocd.15650

About Lycored

Committed to 'Cultivating Wellness', Lycored is an international company at the forefront of unearthing and combining nature's goodness with cutting edge science to develop natural ingredients and products. Established in 1995 in Israel, Lycored is the global leader in natural carotenoids for food, beverage and dietary supplement products. For more information visit www.lycored.com.

ContactKatie HillPadilla+1 480 285 8148katie.hill@padillaco.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2016732/Lycored_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lycomato-delivers-measurable-inclusive-results-for-skin-health-and-appearance-301763594.html

