Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 10 Aprile 2023
Aggiornato: 22:10
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

22:16 Pisa-Cagliari, disordini prima della partita: feriti 3 poliziotti

21:48 Def, fonti ministero: nel 2023 Pil +1%, deficit al 4,5%

21:32 Netanyahu: "Israele è sotto attacco terroristico"

21:24 Ezio Greggio, appello alla mamma di Enea: "Torna, ti aiuteremo"

20:51 Frosinone, enorme svastica in piazza a Colli con tappetini del parco giochi

19:03 Berlusconi, Forza Italia tira sospiro di sollievo ma restano nodi nel partito

18:20 Berlusconi, Zangrillo: "Basta fake news, non può alzarsi"

18:09 Evan Gershkovich arrestato in Russia, appello giornali italiani: "Venga subito rilasciato"

17:51 Ultima generazione a Fdi: "Ddl non ci spaventa, pronti anche al carcere"

16:57 Ucraina-Russia, Zelensky chiede di parlare con Modi: India aiuti soluzione crisi

16:09 Arriva ddl Fdi contro 'eco-vandali', carcere per chi imbratta beni culturali

15:58 Runner ucciso da orso, la mamma in una lettera: "Lotteremo per rendergli giustizia"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Macao Government Tourism Office Launches 'Buy One Get One Free' Offer for Air, Bus and Ferry Tickets

10 aprile 2023 | 04.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

An Array of Discounts to Enjoy the Best of Macao

MACAO, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Upon the loosening of anti-epidemic measures, Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has put forth a promotional campaign with Air Macau to entice foreign tourists to visit the city after years of travel restrictions. From now until June 30, 2023, tourists can enjoy a limited-time 'Buy One Get One Free' offer when they purchase a round-trip ticket from Air Macau, departing from Singapore, South Korea, Japan, Thailand or Vietnam with Macao as the destination.

Beyond air transport, MGTO has recently joined forces with public transport operators to roll out the 'Macao Treat' programme, encouraging longer stays by offering free return tickets to tourists who stay overnight in Macao. Individuals must be either Hong Kong residents, Taiwanese or international tourists visiting Hong Kong to be eligible for the offer. Within the promotion period from April 10 to June 30, the programme will cover a majority of services, including land transport via HK-MO Express, One Bus Hong Kong Macau and Eternal East Cross-Border Coach, water transport via TurboJet and Cotai Water Jet – taking only 1 hour to arrive by ferry.

The Charm of Macao's Culture

Famed as a 'Creative City of Gastronomy' by UNESCO in 2017, Macao is profoundly renowned for its culinary diversity, making food one of the best ways to experience Macao. With a blend of Portuguese and Chinese heritage, tourists can indulge in the city's East-meets-West chic as they stroll through the streets and alleys, visit the UNESCO world heritage sites, as well as embrace the stylish twist brought by modern shopping and entertainment centers.

To demonstrate the multifaceted charm of Macao, MGTO has rolled out a campaign namely 'Experience Macao, Unlimited' with a diversity of themed events, enlightening local arts and cultural scenes with a burst of vibrance. Monthly themes comprise 'Spring into Arts' for April, 'May there be FUN' for May, 'Tasty June' for June, 'Summer Heat is On' for July and August, 'Autumn Delights' for September, 'Festive October' for October, 'November Formula' for November and 'Dazzling Winter' for December.

Please visit the official websites of Macao Government Tourism Office and Air Macau for further information.

https://www.macaotourism.gov.mo/

http://www.airmacau.com.mo/#/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2048141/image.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/macao-government-tourism-office-launches-buy-one-get-one-free-offer-for-air-bus-and-ferry-tickets-301791555.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN62500 en US Turismo Turismo Trasporti_E_Logistica Trasporti_E_Logistica Meccanica Trasporti_E_Logistica Economia_E_Finanza ferry Tickets Alleanza Nazionale Tickets Macao
Vedi anche
News to go
Silvio Berlusconi, il bollettino medico
News to go
Coldiretti: caldo fa aumentare consumo di gelato
News to go
Migranti, nuova ondata di sbarchi a Lampedusa
News to go
Pasquetta, che festa è?
News to go
Polpetta di mammut ottenuta in laboratorio
News to go
Ucraina, Papa: "Pace per l'amato popolo, luce pasquale sul popolo russo"
News to go
Pasqua 2023, l'Italia tra le mete preferite degli stranieri
News to go
Pasquetta, che fare il 10 aprile 2023
News to go
Pasqua 2023, a tavola tra riti e tradizioni
News to go
Pasqua e uova di cioccolato, le origini della tradizione
News to go
Afghanistan, veto Talebani a donne che lavorano per Onu: mondo condanna
News to go
Attentato Tel Aviv, procura Roma apre inchiesta
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza