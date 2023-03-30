Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 30 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 15:01
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:33 Usa 2024, Trump in vantaggio di 30 punti su DeSantis a primarie repubblicane

15:32 Cellulare, 50 anni fa la prima telefonata: è iniziata la rivoluzione

13:47 Berlusconi, il legale: "A Processo 'Escort' presenza Cav. non era prevista"

13:27 Codice appalti, Lega: "Frasi Busia gravi, non può più guidare Anac"

13:01 Governo, Meloni: "Stato amico imprese e non avversario" - Video

12:41 Repubblica grata al Filo d'oro, Mattarella inaugura nuovo centro

12:11 Ucraina, von der Leyen: "Cina lavori per pace giusta"

11:59 Neymar perde un milione al casinò online, la reazione è virale - Video

11:46 Crociere, pronta al debutto Msc World America

11:32 Google, blocca 17 milioni di annunci sulla guerra in Ucraina

11:05 Discorso Zelensky a Parlamento Austria, deputati Fpo lasciano Aula

10:16 Arrestato a Minsk il padre di Masha, la bimba russa pacifista

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Mad World - Age of Darkness: Hell Made Madness to Take Over Gamers' PC in April

30 marzo 2023 | 14.01
LETTURA: 1 minuti

The long-awaited MMORPG finally assigned with the official launch date

SEOUL, South Korea, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gamers are expected to mark 27th of April on their calendars for the revelation of web-based MMORPG 'Mad World' on PC and Steam, officiated by JANDISOFT, the developing and publishing company of the aforementioned game.

The full promotion video recently released on JANDISOFT's official YouTube channel weaves the BGM and gory atmosphere reminiscent of horror films into spectacles that portray the dark universe of 'Mad World,'  to rewind the scenes underlining the world dominated by demons and hint the life-or-death battle of humans against demons.

'Mad World' is an MMORPG title that has won worldwide attention and anticipation from the gaming population with characteristics not easily found in other titles of the same genre, including but not limited to the following:

get a taste of its madness through the global pre-registration

About JANDISOFT

JANDISOFT, Inc. strives to provide gamers with lasting gaming experience through lore balanced between despair and hope and challenging combats involving highly original monsters and dungeon raids. Learn more about JANDISOFT and 'Mad World' at the official communities listed below:

Discord: https://discord.gg/madworldmmoReddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/madworld/YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/MADWORLDMMOFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/madworldmmo/Twitter: https://twitter.com/jandisoft

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2040636/0322___________B_ENG_1.mp4

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mad-world---age-of-darkness-hell-made-madness-to-take-over-gamers-pc-in-april-301782734.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Altro take over Gamers' PC PC in April April take over
Vedi anche
News to go
Scuola, "in arrivo 100mila tutor e lezioni recupero nel pomeriggio"
News to go
Pensione anticipata Quota 97,6, domanda in scadenza: a chi spetta
News to go
Ue-Cina, Von der Leyen: "Rivedere le relazioni con Pechino"
News to go
Ucraina, "in Russia costretti ad arruolarsi altri 400mila uomini"
News to go
Pasqua, Federconsumatori: "Prodotti tipici più cari di quasi 10%"
News to go
Papa, ancora febbre ma in veloce ripresa: medici ottimisti
News to go
Cibo sintetico e stop governo, cosa dice Coldiretti
News to go
Bonus fotovoltaico, ultimo giorno per la domanda
News to go
Pirateria audiovisiva, ddl approvato alla Camera
News to go
Gianni Minà, camera ardente in Campidoglio
News to go
Reddito di cittadinanza, crollano le richieste
News to go
Sanzioni Russia, cosa ha detto oggi Putin
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza