Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 15 Dicembre 2021
Aggiornato: 00:42
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:11 Obbligo vaccinale scuola e forze dell'ordine, cosa cambia oggi

00:09 Stato emergenza Italia per Covid, proroga fino a marzo 2022

00:07 Variante Omicron Sudafrica, dati su sintomi: news vaccini Pfizer e Moderna

23:24 Cartabianca, scontro Scanzi-Contri: "Cercopiteco", "Cretino" - Video

21:58 Covid Gb, via libera a green pass ma 100 Tory si ribellano a Johnson

21:44 Stato di emergenza Italia, Meloni: "No a proroga assurda"

21:04 SuperEnalotto, numeri estrazione vincente oggi: centrati due 5

20:51 Covid oggi Francia, oltre 63mila contagi e 158 morti in un giorno

20:29 Asse Letta-Conte sul Colle, Presidente eletto da una parte grave ferita

20:11 Patronaggio: "Rimosse le macerie nuovo vigore indagini per accertare cause'

20:06 Quirinale, Letta: "Forze politiche rinfoderino baionette, serve responsabilità"

19:58 Variante Omicron, terza dose Pfizer alza protezione

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Madagascar Time Reinvents the Lottery Using Blockchain Technology to Help Fight Climate Change and Poverty

14 dicembre 2021 | 20.08
LETTURA: 3 minuti

LONDON, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On 9 December, Madagascar Time Limited, an uprising start-up project, released its sister token TLT (Times Lottery Takeover). This unprecedented and incredibly efficient lottery system uses blockchain technology which creates transparency so that everyone can publicly see the rewards sent fairly. Backed by an international team, Madagascar Time focuses on charity work by combining social entrepreneurial skills with innovative 'blockchain' technology to change things for generations to come.

TLT is a unique function meant to revolutionise the concept of dividends of what crypto enthusiasts call reflections. If say a cryptocurrency had 10,000 holders any percentage of reflections distributed to all holders becomes irrelevant due to the vast numbers of holders. To address this issue Madagascar Time has created a 3% random dividend lotto which means 3% of the total volume of buys/sells of the token accumulates into one wallet called the pot. Every hour a holder is rewarded a percentage of tokens in the pot which is determined randomly by a bot and is between 15-50% so that the pot never drains.

TLT will also consist of weekly draws for different tiers which are determined by how much TLT you own. The chances of winning will remain the same for each tier however the rewards will differ. These draws will be live broadcasted and consist of the following:

Each tier has a pool of its own, 6% prize tax from each buy/sell goes into 3 different prize pools for each tier:

There will also be a Monthly Draw for both TLT and TIME holders for a massive 15% of the 3 pools all together and finally a yearly jackpot draw prize of a space flight with Virgin Galactic/Blue Origins (once available and prize conditions met).

Ryan Bishop, cofounder and Chief Marketing Officer, commented: "it's about $TIME an organization started changing lottery systems for the benefit of participants while doing charity. Together we can buy $TIME for the planet and future generations."

To date, Madagascar Time has donated over $75,000 to several charitable causes dealing with issues such as quality of life, poverty, endangered species, education and tree planting.  For example, a partnership has been formed with Madagascar Seed and through Mr. Beasts Team Tree Project have helped to plant 41,000 trees. Further details can be found at www.madagascar-time.com.

The project grows exponentially in numbers each month helping create an endless movement towards a better environment, as more and more crypto enthusiasts and environmentalists find out about it. As part of this Madagascar time is opening a fully licensed casino in December/January called timetobet casino. 

Madagascar Time has also just welcomed a number of new starters to the team such as Terry Travers, Katie Richardson and Samet Demir who comes from a highly skilled scientific background and has won awards for his computational and chemistry works.

About Us

Established in August 2021, Madagascar Time Limited is a legal company operating in UK. Cofounders Raymond Mullens, Armand Iancu, Ryan Bishop, and Corey Blanchette are equal shareholders. The team is supported by a network of dedicated volunteers and interns from around the world, all of whom are equally passionate about the mission to use crypto for positive change.

The name "Madagascar" and the lemur logo were chosen to reflect the founders' ethos of environmental awareness. The island country is one of the most climate-vulnerable nations in the world and its lemur population is currently in decline. The team chose "$TIME" as the name of its cryptocurrency to underscore the immediate need for action to save our planet and safeguard the lives of future generations.

For more information, visit https://madagascar-time.com and follow the team on Facebook, Instagram, Telegram and Twitter. Additional tips on how to buy can be located here

Further links:

https://github.com/TLTDEVS/Times-Lottery-Takeover-Contract- https://github.com/TLTDEVS/whitepaper https://medium.com/@timeslottotakeover https://github.com/interfinetwork/smart-contract-audits/blob/main/TLT_AuditReport_InterFi.pdf https://www.reddit.com/r/timeslotterytakeover/

Contact details: Ryan Bishop, Chief Marketing Officer, ryan@timeslotterytakeover.io, https://www.instagram.com/rysrecordings/ 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1709536/Madagascar_Time_Logo.jpg  

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN07113 en US Economia_E_Finanza Turismo Altro ICT Altro Turismo Ambiente Altro Politica_E_PA token TLT an uprising start up project publicly see released its sister
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid in Italia, il bollettino del 14 dicembre
News to go
Covid oggi Campania, De Luca: "No a feste di piazza a Capodanno"
News to go
Vela, Bertarelli presenta Alinghi Red Bull
News to go
Catania, 27enne uccisa: trovato cadavere sospetto killer
News to go
Varese, frode fiscale per 34 milioni di euro
News to go
Rapporto Migrantes: "In calo arrivi irregolari in Italia e Ue"
News to go
Covid, obbligo vaccinale scuola: regole da domani
News to go
Multa ai commercianti che non accettano il bancomat
News to go
Stato emergenza 2022, verso ok proroga
News to go
Stop ai licenziamenti su WhatsApp e Teams
News to go
Torino, sgominata banda specializzata in furti ad anziani
Giornalista Tg1 sequestrata in Romania da senatrice no vax - Video
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza