L'ultima invenzione di Zuckerberg
(Afp)
Pubblicato il: 28/04/2019 10:00
Una scatoletta quadrata, in legno chiaro, per permettere alla moglie di dormire meglio. E' la 'sleep box', l'ultima invenzione di Mark Zuckerberg pensata per la consorte Priscilla Chan. In un post pubblicato sui social, il numero uno di Facebook spiega di aver messo a punto la 'scatola del sonno' per consentire a sua moglie di dormire meglio dato che soffre di disturbi del sonno dalla nascita dei figli.
"Essere una mamma è dura e da quando abbiamo i bambini Priscilla ha avuto problemi a dormire la notte - si legge nel post -. Si sveglia e controlla l'ora sul telefono per vedere se i bambini stanno per svegliarsi ma poi non riesce più ad addormentarsi. Così ho lavorato per costruirle quella che ho ribattezzato 'la scatola del sonno'".
La scatoletta, spiega il fondatore di Fb "si posiziona sul comodino e tra le 6 e le 7 del mattino inizia a emettere una luce molto leggera - abbastanza visibile da capire quando è tempo di svegliarsi, ma al tempo stesso leggera al punto che se è troppo presto continua a dormire. E dal momento che non viene visualizzata l'ora se si sveglia nel cuore della notte sa che può rimettersi a dormire senza preoccuparsi dell'orario".
"Da ingegnere - conclude Zuckerberg - realizzare un dispositivo per aiutare la mia compagna a dormire meglio è uno dei modi migliori con i quali posso esprimerle il mio amore e la mia gratitudine". Quindi lancia un appello: "Alcuni amici mi hanno detto che vorrebbero una cosa simile e così l'ho pubblicata nel caso in cui un imprenditore voglia farsi avanti e costruire scatole simili per più persone".
Being a mom is hard, and since we've had kids Priscilla has had a hard time sleeping through the night. She'll wake up and check the time on her phone to see if the kids might wake up soon, but then knowing the time stresses her out and she can't fall back asleep. So I worked on building her what I call the "sleep box". It sits on her nightstand, and between the hours of 6-7am it emits a very faint light -- visible enough that if she sees it she'll know it's an okay time for one of us to get the kids, but faint enough that the light won't wake her up if she's still sleeping. And since it doesn't show the time, if she wakes up in the middle of the night, she knows to just go back to sleep without having to worry about what time it is. So far this has worked better than I expected and she can now sleep through the night. As an engineer, building a device to help my partner sleep better is one of the best ways I can think of to express my love and gratitude. A bunch of my friends have told me they'd want something like this, so I'm putting this out there in case another entrepreneur wants to run with this and build sleep boxes for more people!