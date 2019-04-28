L'ultima invenzione di Zuckerberg

(Afp)

Una scatoletta quadrata, in legno chiaro, per permettere alla moglie di dormire meglio. E' la 'sleep box', l'ultima invenzione di Mark Zuckerberg pensata per la consorte Priscilla Chan. In un post pubblicato sui social, il numero uno di Facebook spiega di aver messo a punto la 'scatola del sonno' per consentire a sua moglie di dormire meglio dato che soffre di disturbi del sonno dalla nascita dei figli.

"Essere una mamma è dura e da quando abbiamo i bambini Priscilla ha avuto problemi a dormire la notte - si legge nel post -. Si sveglia e controlla l'ora sul telefono per vedere se i bambini stanno per svegliarsi ma poi non riesce più ad addormentarsi. Così ho lavorato per costruirle quella che ho ribattezzato 'la scatola del sonno'".

La scatoletta, spiega il fondatore di Fb "si posiziona sul comodino e tra le 6 e le 7 del mattino inizia a emettere una luce molto leggera - abbastanza visibile da capire quando è tempo di svegliarsi, ma al tempo stesso leggera al punto che se è troppo presto continua a dormire. E dal momento che non viene visualizzata l'ora se si sveglia nel cuore della notte sa che può rimettersi a dormire senza preoccuparsi dell'orario".

"Da ingegnere - conclude Zuckerberg - realizzare un dispositivo per aiutare la mia compagna a dormire meglio è uno dei modi migliori con i quali posso esprimerle il mio amore e la mia gratitudine". Quindi lancia un appello: "Alcuni amici mi hanno detto che vorrebbero una cosa simile e così l'ho pubblicata nel caso in cui un imprenditore voglia farsi avanti e costruire scatole simili per più persone".