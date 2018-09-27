"Versace resterà italiana"
Pubblicato il: 27/09/2018 17:20
"Ciao a tutti! Sapete quanto ami l'interazione che ho qui con ognuno di voi. Prima di tutto, voglio che sappiate che NON sto andando da nessuna parte, quindi per quanti avrebbero voluto sbarazzarsi di me, beh...non succederà!". Due giorni dopo l'aquisizione del 100% delle azioni Versace da parte di Michael Kors, Donatella Versace rompe il silenzio social e su Instagram rassicura gli appassionati del marchio. Nessun colpo di scena e, soprattutto, nessun allontanamento per la stilista che resterà in ogni caso direttore creativo della maison.
Versace, promette Donatella fra gli incoraggiamenti dei fan, "resterà ITALIANA, Made in Italy e manterrà la sua attitudine GLAMOUR, AUDACE e INCLUSIVA che ve l'ha fatta amare. Questo è solo l'inizio di un'eccitante, nuova avventura - dice la stilista - che spero vogliate vivere insieme a me".
Ciao a tutti! You all know how I love the interaction that I have with all of you here. First of all, I wanted to let you know that I am NOT going anywhere, so for those who wanted to get rid of me, well…it ain't happening! I also wanted to reassure you that Versace will remain ITALIAN, Made in Italy and that it will keep its GLAMOUR, DARING and INCLUSIVE attitude that have made you all love it. This is just the beginning of an exciting, new adventure that I hope you will live together with me! xoxo Donatella _ Photo by @rahirezvanistudio