Claudia e Stephanie nude su Vogue

Due delle quattro cover che Vogue Italia dedica a Claudia Schiffer e Stephanie Seymour (foto Collier Schorr dal profilo Instagram di Emanuele Farneti)

Nude in copertina. O quasi. E soprattutto belle da togliere il fiato come 30 anni fa, quando assieme a Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford e Linda Evangelista formavano il quintetto più invidiato delle passerelle. Claudia Schiffer, 48 anni, e Stephanie Seymour, 51, tornano protagoniste sulla cover di Vogue Italia, che per il numero di agosto dedica alle due ex modelle ben quattro copertine. Le due super top degli anni 80 e 90 posano per il magazine italiano a trent'anni dal debutto (25 anni per Schiffer). A firmare il servizio fotografico, un omaggio agli indimenticabili autoscatti in bianco e nero di Helmut Newton, la fotografa Collier Schorr, mentre lo styiling è curato da Vanessa Reid.

"Con il numero di agosto rendiamo omaggio al maestro Newton raccontando una storia sull'emancipazione delle donne - ha spiegato il direttore di Vogue Italia, Emanuele Farneti in un post su Instagram - stavolta dietro l'obiettivo c'è una donna, Collier Schorr, pioniera dell'uso della fotografia di moda per sovvertire le convenzioni di genere e identità. Stephanie Seymour non è più la ragazza adolescente di Newton. È un soggetto attivo, condivide il processo con il fotografo. Un processo che coinvolge le donne pienamente consapevoli della propria sessualità e che si sentono a proprio agio con il loro corpo".

"Quando fotografi donne come Stephanie e Claudia - ha aggiunto Collier - che rappresentano letteralmente il lessico ambulanti della posa nella fotografia di moda, ci sono cose che vogliono e non vogliono fare. Non c'è niente in queste fotografie che Claudia non volesse fare - se non voleva qualcosa, cambiava posa".