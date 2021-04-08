Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 08 Aprile 2021
15:29
magniX Continued Flight Testing Reveals Electric Aircraft Significantly Reduce Noise Pollution

08 aprile 2021 | 15.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Results show the eBeaver sound energy is decreased by a factor of 100 on average compared to the standard Beaver during all phases of flight

EVERETT, Wash., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- magniX, the company powering the electric aviation revolution, today shared noise results from flight testing of the eBeaver aircraft which demonstrate a significant reduction in noise pollution from an electric aircraft versus a conventional one. These results further highlight the benefits of electric aviation.

eBeaver noise testing results

Several studies have shown the negative impact aircraft noise has on people including adverse effects to both physical and mental health. In fact, one study published by Noise and Health International Journal found that aircraft noise is one of the most detrimental environmental effects of aviation. In particular, the study stated that it can disrupt sleep, adversely affect academic performance in children and even increase the risk for cardiovascular disease of people living near airports. This is a growing problem as air traffic has been increasing year over year. Electric aviation will reduce these issues.

When compared to the standard Beaver aircraft, the eBeaver recorded noise decreases ranging from 16-22 dBA across all phases of flight. Specifically, at take-off phase, the eBeaver recorded noise levels of 20.8 dBA lower on average and 24 dBA lower at peak compared to the standard Beaver, meaning noise energy is at least 100 times lower.

"Intuitively, we knew electric powered aircraft should be quieter than traditional powered aircraft, but these results highlight just how significant the difference is which is pretty amazing," said Roei Ganzarski, CEO of magniX. "These results are great news for residential communities near airports. A significant overall reduction in aviation-related noise will allow more flexibility in terms of flight times and flight volumes, promoting greater mobility, connection and broader choice in smaller and regional airports."

Noise regulations continue to be tightened over time by regulators such as the FAA and EASA to help restrict the amount of noise pollution emitted from aircraft. This often means flying in and out of certain airports is reduced to certain hours and sometimes eliminated all together for some aircraft. With decreased noise, electric aircraft can open up greater mobility across airports that are currently restricted due to noise regulations.

About magniX

Headquartered in Everett, WA, magniX is on a mission to lead the commercial aerospace and defense industries by providing high performance, reliable and environmentally friendly propulsion solutions. Developed with proprietary technology, magniX offers a range of revolutionary electric propulsion solutions, including motors and power electronics, which produce zero emissions at lower operating costs. For more information, please visit:  www.magnix.aero.

Media Contact:Barokas Communications for magniXmagniX@barokas.com

magniX Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1483365/noise_chart_Infographic.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/749902/magniX_Logo.jpg

