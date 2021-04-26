Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 26 Aprile 2021
Aggiornato: 16:42
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:37 Covid Lazio, oggi 964 contagi e 44 morti: dati 26 aprile. A Roma 500 casi

16:35 Covid Sardegna, oggi 135 contagi e 11 morti: bollettino 26 aprile

16:35 Variante indiana Covid, Crisanti: "Se trovata in Veneto è già diffusa"

16:33 EY4NextGeneration, competenze per un futuro da protagonisti

16:32 Covid Emilia Romagna, oggi 936 contagi: dati 26 aprile

16:28 Covid, ex presidente Consulta Mirabelli: "a cena fuori fino 22 perché asporto possibile, ma serve emendamento"

16:22 Decreto sostegno bis, quando arriva: le news

16:16 Vaccini, i siciliani tornano a fidarsi di AstraZeneca

16:11 Covid Puglia, oggi 477 contagi e 37 morti: bollettino 26 aprile

16:03 Belgio, spot corsi italiano con riferimenti a 'Ndrangheta: polemica

15:32 Davide Oldani: "Riparto con il temporary in piazza ideato dai ragazzi del D'O"

15:29 Covid Russia, più 8.800 contagi e 356 morti in 24 ore

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Mahir Zaimoglu to join Banking Circle

26 aprile 2021 | 10.31
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Banking Circle, the tech-led licenced bank supporting the cross border flows of Payments businesses and Banks, has announced that Mahir Zaimoglu is joining senior management to, among other areas, assist with the strategic review of monetization options.

Mahir joins with more than 20 years of experience in the financial industry, most recently as Managing Director and Head of Financial Sponsors M&A in EMEA for Goldman Sachs. Previously he headed up JPMorgan's Sponsor M&A business in EMEA.

Mahir has advised EQT, the majority shareholder of Banking Circle, on several highly successful exits in the past.

Anders la Cour and Laust Bertelsen, Co-founders and Co-CEOs of Banking Circle, said: "We are delighted to have Mahir Zaimoglu join Banking Circle. He brings extensive experience and a highly valuable skillset to the business, which will be important in our continued global growth journey."

Mahir Zaimoglu added: "Banking Circle is a truly unique business, which is transforming financial infrastructure and cross border payments. I am deeply impressed by what the team has already achieved and equally attracted to the future potential. I am very excited to join Banking Circle for the next phase of its exciting journey."

About Banking Circle 

Banking Circle is a financial infrastructure provider to Payments businesses and Banks. As a fully licenced bank, free of legacy systems, Banking Circle technology enables payments companies and banks of any scale to seize opportunities in the new economy - quickly, at low cost and in line with high standards of compliance and security – with direct access to clearing that bypasses old, bureaucratic and expensive systems.

Banking Circle solutions are increasing financial inclusion. From accounts to international payments to settlements and FX to compliance, Banking Circle technology is helping thousands of businesses transact across borders in a way that was previously not possible. 

Banking Circle is owned by EQT VIII and EQT Ventures in partnership with Banking Circle's founders. Headquartered in Luxembourg, Banking Circle has offices in London, Munich, Amsterdam and Copenhagen. 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Economia_E_Finanza Altro ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Banking Circle gestione management join
Vedi anche
De Luca: "Agnelli è un infiltrato alla Juve"
Università, ministra Messa: "Sessione laurea estiva sarà in presenza"
Ultimo e lo show a sorpresa a Fiumicino
Curcio: "AstraZeneca e J&J disponibili per under 60 ma non subito"
Riaperture, Fedriga: "Mi auguro di sentire presto Draghi"
Sileri: "Coprifuoco alle 23? Aspettiamo 2 settimane"
Vaia: "Continuiamo ad aprire, diamo coraggio a italiani"
Johnson & Johnson, Breton: "Da Ema buona notizia, accelera vaccinazione"
Lombardia zona arancione, Fontana: "Zona gialla possibile"
Boschi contro Grillo: "Vergognoso"
Riaperture, Draghi e 'rischio ragionato': cosa ha detto in conferenza stampa
Pedopornografia online, adescavano minori via chat: 6 denunce
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza