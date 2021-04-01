Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 01 Aprile 2021
Aggiornato: 18:56
Major Changes Await RPA Market in Europe in 2021 -- Customers Will no Longer Have to Pay for Licenses, says IBA Group Experts

01 aprile 2021 | 13.15
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MINSK, Belarus, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, the trend associated with the introduction of a new type of RPA platforms will be actively developing in Europe. The distinctive feature of this platform is the absence of fixed license fees. This forcast was shared by experts from IBA Group, the IT service provider that has automated 500+ processes for companies from different industries for more than five years.

As estimated by RPA experts from IBA Group, implementation of license-free RPA platforms saves about 30% of the RPA budget for large companies and 50% or more for small companies. When using traditional full-featured RPA platforms, the customer pays for the deployment of RPA bots and an annual license fee for the platform. The use of a new type of RPA platform assumes that the customer only pays for the development and deployment of RPA bots and does not need to pay the license fee.

One of the first license-free RPA deployments took place successfully in Eastern Europe. IBA Group developed RPA bots for the Ukrainian Energy Exchange on its proprietary full-featured EasyRPA platform. The software robots released professionals from monotonous routine operations and minimized the human factor in managing the trades. The efficiency of trading has significantly increased. The delay in the opening and closing of trading is now only 1-2 seconds.

"We were choosing the contractor according to several criteria, among which the key ones werethe licensing conditions and the cost of supporting the deployed robots. The absence of license fees allowed us to quickly automate the clearing session process in the short-term natural gas market, relieving the burden on employees and mitigating the human factor ", said Alexander Kovalenko, the Exchange's CEO.

EasyRPA is a new license-free RPA platform delivered on-premise to the customer. The customer only pays for the automation of business processes using RPA bots and receives a turnkey automated process. To get to know the new platform, join a free webinar on Thursday, April 15 at 4:00 PM (UTC +00:00). "We offer our customer an advanced full-featured RPA platform to automate routine processes and manage documents using integrated OCR and Artificial Intelligence modules. At the same time, we abandoned the concept of visual editors, which is only suitable for automating simple processes ", said Vjacheslav Mikitjuk, Head of RPA COE, IBA Group.

 

