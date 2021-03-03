Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 03 Marzo 2021
15:58
15:42 Banzato (Federacciai), 'subito piano siderurgico nazionale'

15:35 Governo, ipotesi Cdm domani: verso nomina nuovo capo Polizia

15:26 Coronavirus Abruzzo, 573 nuovi casi e 11 morti: bollettino 3 marzo

15:17 Covid, il matematico del Cnr: "Morti saliranno da 280 a 340 al giorno"

14:59 Da Bper Banca sostegno a Fondazione Hospice Modena

14:42 Coronavirus Basilicata, oggi 129 nuovi contagi: bollettino 3 marzo

14:40 Bertolaso: "Tutta Italia si sta avvicinando a zona rossa"

14:21 Sanremo 2021, seconda serata: scaletta cantanti e ospiti

14:05 Nuovo Dpcm, malumore M5S: "Scuola penalizzata"

13:54 Covid Veneto, oggi 1.272 contagi: dati bollettino 3 marzo

13:48 Veneto zona arancione? Zaia: "Contagi aumentano, Rt non calerà"

13:36 Nuova missione per Samantha Cristoforetti

Make the Invisible Visible: Catalyst #BiasCorrect For International Women's Day 2021 Campaign Asks Challenging Questions

03 marzo 2021 | 14.30
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Campaign Provides Virtual Backgrounds to Call Out Bias in the Workplace

NEW YORK, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalyst is observing International Women's Day (IWD) 2021 by challenging companies to join its #BiasCorrect "Make the Invisible Visible" global campaign, providing virtual backgrounds that encourage courageous conversations about unconscious bias in meetings.

Catalyst research shows that invisible barriers for women in the workplace, particularly women of color, have proliferated in remote working during the pandemic:

Catalyst's Make the Invisible Visible campaign, created in collaboration with the Burns Group, allows individuals to select and download virtual backgrounds that ask challenging questions to spark important conversations on how to address these experiences of unconscious bias in the workplace:

The virtual backgrounds are available in English, French, German, and Spanish.

This year's campaign builds on Catalyst's 2019 and 2020 IWD #BiasCorrect campaign, which focused on the biased words used to describe women in the workplace, demonstrating that women and men with the same talents and skills often are described in very different ways, creating barriers that can adversely impact women's advancement.

"Make the Invisible Visible really showcases the experiences of bias women have in remote work during the Covid-19 crisis," said Lorraine Hariton, Catalyst President and CEO. "Unconscious bias is persistent, so we want to engage companies and their employees—including men as gender partners—to #BiasCorrect and create more inclusive workplace cultures."

Catalyst invites individuals and companies to visit the #BiasCorrect webpage on March 8, which provides resources for everyone to help understand, interrupt, and correct unconscious bias. Bank of America and The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America are sponsors for this campaign.

About CatalystCatalyst is a global nonprofit working with some of the world's most powerful CEOs and leading companies to help build workplaces that work for women. Founded in 1962, Catalyst drives change with pioneering research, practical tools, and proven solutions to accelerate and advance women into leadership—because progress for women is progress for everyone.

About Burns GroupBurns Group is a brand transformation company that bravely co-creates the future of brands, young and old. We bring bravery to established brands and experience to startups. To learn more, visit burnsgroupnyc.com

Media Contacts Naomi R. PattonVice President, Global CommunicationsCatalyst npatton@catalyst.org

Stephanie WolfUS Communications ConsultantCatalyst stephanie@stephaniewolfpr.com  

Francine BeckCanada Communications Consultant Catalyst francine@fbstrategiesgroup.com

Frances KnoxEurope Communications ConsultantCatalystfrances@frankly-pr.co.uk

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/732308/Catalyst_Tagline_Logo.jpg

