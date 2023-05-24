Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 24 Maggio 2023
Aggiornato: 16:57
comunicato stampa

Make WOW Happen: Toshiba TV's Latest Reveal

24 maggio 2023 | 15.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HONG KONG, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Toshiba TV has expressed a commitment to authenticity, innovation, and excellent craftsmanship. The brand is also renowned for its sincere dedication to customers, and the continuing effort to sustain classic excellence in every generation.

In line with this, Toshiba TV is set to make wow happen in June 2023; featuring three of its successful model series, each one from a different product range: the Toshiba TVs C350, M550 series, and the latest X9900L at the best prices yet.

Since its release, the entry-level Toshiba TV C350 series has made waves in the global television market for affordability without compromising on value. Its models are designed with a 4K display, voice control, and the inclusion of Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision for superior audio and visual performances.

The Toshiba TV M550 series, the middle-end series, features Toshiba TV's REGZA Engine 4K Pro technology, the REGZA Power Audio Pro, Quantum Dot Color, and Full Array Local Dimming for picture, color, and sound enhancement. The M550 series is lauded for its ability to deliver a truly immersive cinematic viewing experience.

Last but definitely not least Toshiba TV series to be showcased during the upcoming season is the X9900L – a flagship OLED 4K fleet with beyond-impressive specs: a 120Hz refresh rate, the REGZA Engine OLED for the ultimately Perfect Black, Tru Color OLED, a powerful AI Picture Optimizer, the REGZA Power Audio Extreme composing the Tru Screen Sound, Tru Bass Processor, and the REGZA 5.1.2 surround sound technology. The X9900L is set for continued success worldwide as it packs in every element of the latest digital-era television.

This June, all of the aforementioned Toshiba TV models will be available at the best deals on the market on Best Buy (US), M Video (Russia), Amazon and Flipkart (India), The Good Guys (Australia), Falabella (Peru), Carrefour and Via Varejo (Brazil) , etc. – making it worth every anticipation.

About Toshiba TV

Toshiba TV has 71 years of history in TV production. With its strong DNA in inventions and innovative ideas, Toshiba TV has produced many TVs with the world's first features. Toshiba TV has provided unforgettable experiences and new viewing styles to many people around the world through its high image quality.

For more details, stay tuned to Toshiba TV on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube.

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/make-wow-happen-toshiba-tvs-latest-reveal-301833439.html

