Martedì 13 Giugno 2023
Aggiornato: 23:27
Making the Most of Every Ray | Huawei Launches New All-scenario Smart PV Products and Solutions, continues to lead the industry

13 giugno 2023 | 23.17
LETTURA: 4 minuti

MUNICH, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- During the Intersolar Europe 2023 held in Munich, Germany, Huawei successfully hosted the launch event for its new smart PV & ESS products and solutions. Guoguang Chen, President of Smart PV & ESS Business at Huawei Digital Power, unveiled the smart PV strategy and the all-new upgraded smart PV brand FusionSolar.

Three Main Strategic Announcements

 

In utility-scale plant scenarios, Huawei has driven the industry's transition from low cost to high value through the integration of digital technology and power electronics innovation in its smart PV solutions over the past decade. This has positioned smart string inverters as the global mainstream.

In commercial and industrial (C&I) scenarios, Huawei deeply cultivates the industry and achieves success through "intelligence". Huawei promotes technological innovation to set active safety as a standard, enabling green electricity in various industries, helping customers achieve business sustainability and reduce carbon emissions.

In residential scenario, Huawei aims to lead the future by advancing the evolution of household energy through component innovation and technological upgrades. Through off-grid power backup, intelligent home energy scheduling by AI Energy Management Assistant (EMMA) and the future virtual power plant (VPP) interconnection will enable power independence and self-sufficiency for homes.

Comprehensive Upgrade of FusionSolar Brand

As an all-new brand image, FusionSolar positions itself as a leader in integrated innovation in the field of PV. It combines the innovative capabilities of digital technology and power electronics, integrating the capabilities of the industrial chain and intelligence, providing safe and stable products and strives to deliver an ultimate user experience. It aims to work with industry partners to build an open and win-win industry ecosystem, accelerate PV to become the main energy source, and enable green electricity to benefit thousands of industries and households.

Release of New Products and Solutions in Three Major Scenarios

Steve Zheng, President of Utility Smart PV & ESS Business, Huawei Digital Power, has addressed the great challenges imposed to grid stability in the fast-growing solar energy industry, which makes the fusion of PV and ESS becomes inevitable.  The various "PV + x" scenarios will also bring more challenges. In response to the trends and challenges above, Huawei has introduced the FusionSolar Smart PV Solution —utilizing SUN2000-330KTL's new generation of 1500V Smart PV controller as the core, together with PV-ESS low-voltage AC coupling capabilities, array-level smart fusion control, industry-leading grid connecting abilities, PV-ESS end-to-end"5+4" multi-level safety design and smart fusion diagnosis. These offerings provide customers with three major values: lower levelized cost of electricity (LCOE), grid-compatible high reliability, and comprehensive digitalization.

Mingming Zhong, President of C&I Smart PV & ESS Business, Huawei Digital Power, unveiled the C&I Optimizer+PV+ESS+Charger+Management System Solution for commercial and industrial applications. The comprehensive solution includes the industry's first 1300W optimizer compatible with 182/210 modules, the first series of inverters that achieve enterprise-level power supply reliability, the first 200 kWh commercial and industrial energy storage system using smart string architecture, the first 720 kW modular all-liquid-cooled supercharging system, and the first commercial and industrial intelligent management system that connects with AI from end-to-end.

Steven Zhou, President of Residential Smart PV & ESS Business, Huawei Digital Power, launched the Residential Smart PV Solution 4.0. This comprehensive solution adopts a 1+4+X framework, where"1" represents the core smart energy controller, "4" represents the smart module controller, Smart string ESS, smart charger, and smart PV management system, and the "X" is composed of the home appliances ecosystem, like air conditioner, heat pump, and so on. The solution aims to elevate household self-consumption of solar energy to 90%+ and gradually evolve towards 100%, offering core values such as electricity freedom, smart control experience, and active safety.

At this launch event, TÜV Rheinland and Huawei jointly released the "All-Scenario Security White Paper", verifying FusionSolar all-scenario solutions satisfied the safety standards in all dimensions, establishing industry safety standards for PV and ESS applications.

As of the end of March 2023, Huawei Digital Power has helped generate 770 billion kWh of green electricity worldwide, reducing carbon emissions by 355 million tons, which is equivalent to planting 485 million trees. Going forward, Huawei will continue to collaborate with customers and partners, accelerating the adoption of PV as the main energy source. This will ensure that the benefits of green electricity reach every industry and household, driving the high-quality healthy development of the industry and collectively building a greener and better future.

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2100497/Opening_ceremony.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2100498/Guoguang_Chen.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2100499/FusionSolar_upgrade.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2100500/Steve_Zheng.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2100501/Mingming_Zhong.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2100502/Steven_Zhou.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2100503/White_paper.jpg 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/making-the-most-of-every-ray--huawei-launches-new-all-scenario-smart-pv-products-and-solutions-continues-to-lead-the-industry-301850061.html

articoli
in Evidenza