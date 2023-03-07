Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 07 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 14:05
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:08 Cybersecurity, Italia nel mirino degli hacker: +169% attacchi nel 2022

13:58 Cospito, difesa chiede domiciliari per motivi di salute

13:44 Emanuela Orlandi, Commissione inchiesta si occuperà anche del caso Gregori

13:35 Morto Rino Icardi, voce di 'Tutto il calcio minuto per minuto': aveva 85 anni

13:25 Milano, aggressore stazione Centrale arrestato per rapina e lesioni

12:48 Governo, Meloni: "I più hanno scommesso sul mio fallimento anche perché donna"

12:45 Ascolti tv, 'Il Commissario Ricciardi 2' debutta e vince con oltre 4 mln

12:39 Roma, scontro tra due aerei Aeronautica: morti piloti - Video

12:32 Pd, Calenda: "Schlein? Un conto battaglie comuni, un conto alleanza"

12:20 'Amore mio, arrivo', oggi il corpo di Swar torna in Tunisia

11:51 Ucraina, Russia: "No prerequisiti per pace, Usa alimentano guerra"

11:48 Conference League, oggi Lazio-Az Alkmaar : come vedere la partita in tv e in streaming

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Maltese Patient Received World's First ND1-LHON Gene Therapy Injection Donated by Neurophth in China

07 marzo 2023 | 13.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

WUHAN, China and SAN DIEGO, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Matthias Szabo Zarb, a Maltese college student, was diagnosed with Leber hereditary optic neuropathy caused by ND1 mutation (ND1-LHON) two years ago, which led to a rapid deterioration in his visual acuity and inability to engage in normal activities. Through the National Alliance for Rare Diseases Support, he learned about NFS-02, a gene therapy drug targeting ND1-LHON which is developed by the Chinese ophthalmic gene therapy company, Neurophth. Following a recommendation from the Embassy of China in Malta, Ms. Michelle Muscat, the chairman of the Malta National Alliance for Rare Diseases Support, contacted Neurophth. Neurophth decided to donate NFS-02 and recommended Dr. Yong Zhang, director of ophthalmology center at Taihe Hospital, as the treating physician. Upon arrival, the patient received free expedited genetic tests supported by Neurophth. On March 4th, representatives of Neurophth donated NFS-02 to the Maltese patient at Taihe Hospital. Notably, Professor Zhang Yong performed the surgery for the patient on the same day.

The Embassy of China in Malta expressed their gratitude to Neurophth for their support in treating international patients. They praised the company for donating drug to Mr. Matthias Szabo Zarb and his family, as well as fostering closer ties between China and Malta. The collaboration has received high attention from the Maltese government. The National Alliance for Rare Diseases Support organized a press conference where the Speaker of the Maltese Parliament delivered a speech. Former Maltese Prime Minister Muscat and his wife also conveyed their appreciation to the embassy.

In 2017, Professor Li Bin, the former director of the Ophthalmology Department of Tongji Hospital of Huazhong University of Science and Technology, launched the world's largest sample size clinical trial for gene therapy for ND4-LHON. The study included 149 patients from China and 10 patients from Argentina. The 12-month follow-up results showed that NFS-01 has remarkable curative effect and no obvious serious adverse events have been found. NFS-02 is Neurophth's second gene therapy, in development for the treatment of mtND1-mediated LHON. After six years of development, the company's technology platform has become more advanced. NFS-02 has been used to treat multiple patients in the investigator-initiated clinical trial (IIT) in China and received orphan drug designation and IND approval from the U.S. FDA.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1908454/Neurophth_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/maltese-patient-received-worlds-first-nd1-lhon-gene-therapy-injection-donated-by-neurophth-in-china-301764415.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Chimica_E_Farmacia Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Neurophth decided contacted Neurophth targeting ND1 LHON which therapy company
Vedi anche
News to go
Naufragio migranti Crotone, oggi Piantedosi riferisce alla Camera
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, "Cina sceglie pace su guerra, mai fornito armi"
News to go
Conference League, oggi Lazio-Az Alkmaar
News to go
Meteo tra nuvole e schiarite, che tempo farà
News to go
Fisco, anche riduzione Irpef in Cdm
News to go
Grecia, custodia cautelare per il capostazione di Larissa
News to go
Etna, autobus con 50 turisti bloccato da neve
News to go
Onu, accordo su Trattato protezione Alto mare
News to go
Migranti, Mattarella: "Il cordoglio deve tradursi in scelte concrete"
News to go
Turismo, Assoturismo: a primavera potrebbero mancare 50mila addetti
News to go
Fermo, operazione antidroga: 8 arresti
News to go
Naufragio Crotone, class action dei parenti delle vittime
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza