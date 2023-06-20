Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 20 Giugno 2023
Aggiornato: 17:52
Ucraina-Russia, la guerra in diretta: il video dello scontro in trincea

Simone Uggetti assolto: "Sollevato, ma giustizia arrivata tardi" - Video

Budanov in video, capo intelligence Ucraina accusa Russia per esplosione diga

Expo 2030, Meloni: "Scegliete Roma, portiamo insieme la storia nel futuro"

Simone Uggetti, l'ex sindaco Lodi assolto in appello bis: "Dopo 7 anni non è buona giustizia"

Hunter Biden patteggia. Trump: "Se la cava con una multa"

Caso Amara, Davigo condannato per rivelazione segreto d'ufficio su loggia Ungheria

Berlusconi, Renzi: "Volete ricordarlo? Intestategli grande taglio tasse"

Bimba scomparsa a Firenze, chiusa ispezione ex hotel: di Kata nessuna traccia

Calciomercato, Moggi: "Napoli può cedere un big, Inter in pole per scudetto"

Pietro Orlandi: "Rinvii Commissione? Non buon segnale, sudditanza a Vaticano"

Arriva nuovo sistema allarme calamità, dal 28 giugno al via la sperimentazione di It-alert in Toscana

comunicato stampa

Mammotion Showcased Revolutionary LUBA AWD Series Robotic Lawnmowers at spoga+gafa2023

20 giugno 2023 | 16.10
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Award-winning LUBA AWD Series showed at spoga+gafa from 18th – 20th June 2023

COLOGNE, Germany, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mammotion – a pioneer in outdoor robotic electric solutions – recently attended spoga+gafa2023 to showcase its perimeter wire-free robot lawnmower range; the LUBA AWD Series.

The largest garden and lifestyle expo in the world, spoga+gafa2023 took place in Cologne, Germany, from June 18–20, 2023. Mammotion exhibited the full LUBA AWD Series for the first time. The LUBA AWD Series includes 3 models of the state-of-the-art robot lawnmower that is making waves with its cutting-edge technology and innovation. Attendees got a first-hand look at the range including product walkthroughs and demonstrations.

Recently awarded the Best Brand and Best Product of the Year at the Plus X Awards 2023, Mammotion's LUBA AWD Series is the first and only perimeter wire-free robot lawnmower that can handle lawns up to 5000m² with up to a 75% slope. Featuring a quick setup, all-wheel-drive, multi-zone management, smart app control and obstacle avoidance, it can easily map and navigate with cm-level accuracy using an app. LUBA can traverse uneven terrain without getting stuck, delivering a picture-perfect lawn with a hands-free experience.

"We were excited to return to spoga+gafa to introduce our newly expanded LUBA AWD Series." Said Jidong Wei, CEO of Mammotion. "We are proud to be at the forefront of this developing industry and for our range to be the first in market to handle complex lawn status."

LUBA AWD series is available to order online at an MSRP of $2799 for LUBA AWD 5000; $2399 for LUBA AWD 3000; $1899 for LUBA AWD 1000 in the U.S., Germany and other countries.

Visit www.mammotion.com for more information.

About Mammotion

Founded in January 2022, Mammotion is committed to shaping a smarter and high-quality eco-friendly outdoor lifestyle by providing innovative outdoor robot solutions. The team's core members come from world's leading robotic and UAV companies, have experience with advanced chassis-based robotic solution and self-driving algorithm technology, Mammotion offers next-generation robotic solutions for professionals and consumers. The products are available in over 20 countries across North America and Europe.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2106189/Mammotion_Showcased_Revolutionary_LUBA_AWD_Series_Robotic_Lawnmowers_at_spoga_gafa2023.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mammotion-showcased-revolutionary-luba-awd-series-robotic-lawnmowers-at-spogagafa2023-301855250.html

in Evidenza