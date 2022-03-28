Mando Corporation was selected as the '2021 Supplier of the Year' by General Motors (GM)

SEOUL, South Korea, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mando Corporation, a company specialized in EV and autonomous driving solutions, was selected as the '2021 Supplier of the Year' by General Motors (GM)

134 suppliers from 16 countries, including Mando America Corporation, attended the 30th Annual Supplier of the Year Awards held on the 17th (local time) in Phoenix, Arizona, USA and received the award. This Supplier of the Year (SOY) Award, given to outstanding suppliers in the top 1% level, was given to the companies selected from about 20,000 suppliers around the world.

Mando, recognized as GM's best supplier, has received the SOY Award eight times since 2003, including this one. Mando, which was selected as an excellent supplier based on the score of business performance, such as launch, supply chain, and quality, and the score of qualitative evaluation, such as innovation & engineering, communication & transparency, and safety. Especially in the cultural priorities category, Mando received the highest score. Mando also won the 'Launch Excellence Award', the 29th SOY Special Award, by supplying electric parking brakes according to the supply schedule under the circumstance of the 165 km/h hurricane in September 2020.

Shilpan Amin, Vice President of GM Global Purchasing, said, "This year's Supplier of the Year event was special not only because it's the 30th anniversary of the program, but because it provided us with the opportunity to recognize our suppliers for persevering through one of the most challenging years the industry has ever faced. These top suppliers showed resilience and reinforced their commitment to pursuing sustainability and innovation. Through our strong relationships and collaboration, GM and our suppliers are poised to build a brighter future for generations to come"

The CEO of Mando, Cho Seong-hyeon, said, "I am very happy and encouraged to receive the 30th SOY Award. Even though the market situation is still veiled in a mist, we will overcome even greater difficulties through the joint efforts of our global executives and employees, including union members."

About Mando

Mando Corporation (KS 204320) is a leading global automotive parts supplier, specialized in xEV and autonomous driving solutions with an A grade in the MSCI (2021) ESG ratings. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in the Republic of Korea. Mando offers state of the art driving systems (Brake, Steering, Suspension, Propulsion, Power solutions) along with Software solutions for vehicle manufacturers and newly emerging mobility service providers in three technology domains of vehicle integrated safety, autonomous driving and electric mobility that allows vehicles to intuitively sense, deliberate and move cleverly. Mando serves over sixty (60) customers from over 50 locations worldwide, which encompasses local and global automakers in every major region of the world. Mando is pursuing a vision of creating a world where mobility can bring true freedom. For more information, visit [www.mando.com]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1773911/Mando_America_corporation.jpg