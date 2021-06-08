Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 08 Giugno 2021
Aggiornato: 10:38
Marelli Motorsport and 1NCE announce partnership

08 giugno 2021 | 09.01
LETTURA: 1 minuti

MILAN, COLOGNE, Germany, and SAITAMA, Japan, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marelli Motorsport, the Motorsport Business Unit of the leading global automotive supplier Marelli, and 1NCE, the world's first full-fledged operator of IoT network services, are joining forces to develop new real-time tracking solutions in the world of motorsport.

Marelli Motorsport develops electronic and electro-mechanical systems for two and four-wheel racing vehicles, supplying all the top teams in the most important motorsport world championships such as Formula 1, Formula E, the World Endurance Championship, MotoGP, and many others. The company is a leader in Motorsport telemetry and delivers connected track technologies.

In line with its long-standing expertise in this field, Marelli Motorsport is currently engaged in cellular connectivity use-case trials, developing new telemetry systems to collect real-time car and engine data, such as acceleration, g-force, speed, motor temperature, etc.

Unlike other connectivity solutions, cellular connectivity does not require the setup of individual network infrastructures, with related costs. Standardized cellular connectivity networks already exist worldwide and can easily be utilized for device communication of sensors in a racing environment. What has been missing so far was a globally standardized offering, giving customers the ease to implement cellular connectivity into their products.

1NCE's offering is available in over 100 countries worldwide at a fixed priced over all possible bearer technologies such as 2G, 3G, 4G, NB-IoT and LTE-M. 1NCE has more than 4,000 customers with over 5 million active connections worldwide.

Full Release: https://1nce.com/en/news/

Contact:

MARELLI

Global Communication Department, Marelli – pr@marelli.com - T: +81-48-660-2161Maurizio Scrignari – maurizio.scrignari@marelli.com – M: + 39 335 7577830Daniela Di Pietrantonio – daniela.dipietrantonio@marelli.com – M: + 39 338 6731792

1NCE GmbH

Dennis Knake – dennis.knake@1nce.com – M: +49 151 627 776 43

