Martedì 24 Agosto 2021
Aggiornato: 11:42
Mariani Packing Selects Loftware Smartflow to Manage Product Packaging and Drive Continuous Improvement

24 agosto 2021 | 11.15
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Digital Artwork Management Solution Improves Collaboration and Speeds Time to Market for Premium Dried Fruit Company

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mariani Packing Company, Inc. (Mariani), the world's largest family-owned producer of premium quality dried fruit, announced today that they have selected Loftware, Inc. to automate their packaging artwork management processes using Loftware's Smartflow solution. Through this new partnership, Mariani hopes to improve their existing processes, enhance collaboration with involved stakeholders, and reduce time-to-market for releasing their products to both end consumers and to their significant private label customer base.

Prior to engaging with Loftware, Mariani was handling artwork management and workflow approval processes through time-consuming manual efforts, such as email attachments and job jacket folders. The Smartflow solution will provide Mariani an efficient and streamlined, cloud-based workflow solution for managing their entire packaging design and approval process for over 200 SKUs of dried fruit products which they produce and deliver to over 40,000 retail outlets in the US and over 65 countries worldwide.  

"We were in the process of a brand refresh and at the same time we knew it made sense to find an online platform that could accommodate all of the artwork management needs of our growing company," stated Kristine Bonovich, Mariani Packing Senior Business Manager. "Smartflow can be completely customised for all of our business requirements, while offering a workflow solution that can help in other areas of our business, supporting our companywide Continual Improvement Process (CIP) initiative. Smartflow provides infinite possibilities," she added.

A configurable and automated artwork management platform, Loftware's Smartflow is a 'Software as a Service' (SaaS) solution that eliminates manual processes and all paper files by making all content accessible in the Cloud. It streamlines the packaging concept-to-shelf process with customised workflows to gain efficiency and virtually eliminate manual mistakes. With improved visibility on all steps of a project, Smartflow enhances stakeholder collaboration through online proofing and ensures accountability with time-sensitive task reminders. Smartflow also offers version control, reducing IT involvement, to help ensure control and compliance.

Mariani just had their "go live" with Loftware Smartflow in July, with additional plans to roll out the solution to other areas of the business in the following months. With the new Smartflow solution multiple stakeholders can review artwork in parallel and further enable digital collaboration with the Company's external vendors and partners.

"Loftware Smartflow will help us save time and money," stated Kristine Bonovich, Mariani Packing Senior Business Manager.

About LoftwareLoftware and NiceLabel combined under the Loftware umbrella to offer customers and partners an expanded choice of Enterprise Labeling & Artwork Management solutions, providing enhanced labeling capabilities and the benefits of greater investment in cloud-based solutions for companies of all sizes. Maintaining a global presence with offices in US, UK, Germany, Slovenia, China, Japan and Singapore, the union combines over 60 years of expertise in solving labeling challenges and helping companies improve the quality, speed, and efficiency of their labeling, while reducing cost. Together, as the leading global provider of Enterprise Labeling and Artwork Management solutions, Loftware enables supply chain agility, supports evolving regulations, and optimises business operations for a wide range of industries including life sciences, manufacturing, food & beverage, retail, automotive, consumer products and apparel. For more information, please visit www.loftware.com and www.nicelabel.com.

About MarianiMariani Packing Company, Inc. is the world's largest independent and family-owned producer of premium dried fruit products. Since 1906, the Mariani family has been providing quality dried fruit to consumers and customers all over the world. Each year Mariani produces over 150 million pounds of dried fruit and the company's dried fruit ingredients are used in some of the largest, most recognised food brands in the world Mariani's family of products can be found in over 40,000 retail outlets in the United States and over 65 countries worldwide. For more information, visit www.mariani.com, @TheMarianiFamily social media sites, or call 707-452-2800.

Press contacts:Alex Sweeney, Account Director, Whiteoaks International, Alexs@whiteoaks.co.uk, 07918 552082Maureen Perroni, Loftware Director of Content & Communications, mperroni@loftware.com, +1-603-502-3901

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1600149/Loftware_Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
