Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 20 Aprile 2023
Aggiornato: 09:08
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

08:58 Sporting-Juve, dove vederla in tv e in streaming

08:15 Ucraina, bagliore nella notte a Kiev. Nasa: "Non è nostro satellite"

07:51 Yemen, calca davanti a centro distribuzione aiuti: almeno 85 morti

07:30 Roma-Feyenoord, dove vederla in diretta tv e streaming

07:21 Carro di un treno merci deraglia, circolazione interrotta tra Firenze e Bologna

00:05 Ucraina, Kiev prepara piani offensiva. Da Usa nuovi aiuti

22:54 Forlì, precipita deltaplano: due morti

22:34 Maratona col trucco, atleta sale in auto e arriva terza

21:59 Ucraina, Kiev: "Putin non è andato nei territori occupati, era un sosia"

21:13 Protezione speciale, maggioranza modifica emendamento. Opposizioni: "E' il caos"

21:02 Champions, Inter-Benfica 3-3: nerazzurri in semifinale, sarà derby con Milan

20:55 Russia, dopo legge anti Lgbt il Bolshoi cancella 'Nureyev'

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Marigold™ Launches Marigold Experiences for Enterprise, Bringing Powerful Zero-Party Data and Personalization Capabilities to Selligent Customers

20 aprile 2023 | 09.00
LETTURA: 3 minuti

New Marigold Solution Makes it Easy for Selligent Customers to Collect and Activate Zero-Party Data and Preference Insights through Real-Time Interactive Experiences

BRUSSELS, Belgium and NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marigold, a global martech leader focused on delivering relationship marketing solutions that help marketers acquire, grow and retain customers, today launched Marigold Experiences for Enterprise to its Selligent customers. Designed to address the needs of global organizations, Marigold Experiences for Enterprise makes it easy for non-technical marketers to create engaging, interactive experiences that collect zero- and first-party data, preference insights and purchase intentions at speed and scale.

This latest innovation extends the powerful data capabilities of Selligent by Marigold, which offers an integrated set of products for creating, executing and measuring marketing campaigns across multiple channels, regions and languages. Making Marigold Experiences accessible directly from within the Selligent platform allows teams to quickly and easily collect the insights and permissions they need to activate personalized and permission-based marketing across the customer lifecycle. Powered by the industry’s leading zero-party data platform, Marigold Experiences for Enterprise helps Selligent customers turn unknown contacts into valued, long-term customers, faster.

Marigold Experiences for Enterprise offers an extensive, out-of-the-box template library, making it easy for teams to quickly create interactive, consumer-facing digital experiences such as polls and quizzes in exchange for customer preference data and purchase intent. Once captured, preference insights and purchase intent data can be rapidly actioned through Selligent Marketing Cloud to create data-driven campaigns with rich segmentation and personalization.

An impactful zero-party data strategy doesn’t stop at acquisition and profile enrichment. According to the recent 2023 Global Consumer Trends Index, nearly half of consumers around the globe are frustrated with irrelevant messaging, and one out of three are turned off by messaging based on information they didn’t share directly with the brand.

This is especially difficult in Europe, where marketers are challenged to comply with GDPR and related regulations while crafting messages that resonate with consumers. Striking this balance requires a trusted, GDPR-compliant solution that drives rich personalization and keeps data accurate, relevant and current.

"We understand the challenges faced by marketers, particularly across European businesses, in complying with GDPR and evolving marketing regulations. Marigold is committed to providing our clients with relationship marketing solutions and offerings that take a zero-party data approach and are backed by hands-on customer experience and industry expertise,” said Nick Watson, Vice President of Client Success, EMEA at Marigold. “Our aim is to ensure that marketers can collect all important PII and zero-party data with the necessary opt-in permissions. By activating that data with the powerful capabilities of Selligent Marketing Cloud, marketers can drive more engaging, personalized cross-channel marketing communications to help build long-lasting relationships, turning unknown consumers into loyal customers and ultimately grow customer lifetime value."

Availability: Marigold Experiences for Enterprise is available now to Selligent customers and partners. Customers can also leverage Marigold’s strategic team of in-house experts or the company’s growing global partner network to build and execute the right strategy for their organization. To learn more about Marigold Experiences for Selligent, visit here.

About MarigoldMarigold is a global pioneer in relationship marketing, providing tailored, industry-specific martech solutions to over 40,000 businesses around the world. With Campaign Monitor, Cheetah Digital, Emma, Sailthru, Selligent, and Vuture under one roof, Marigold delivers the technology and expertise marketers need to grow relationships, grow revenue, and ultimately grow their businesses. Find out more at MeetMarigold.com.

Media Contacts:Melissa HouriganFabric Mediamelissa@fabricmedia.net720-608-1919

Katie PfisterMarigoldkpfister@meetmarigold.com908-227-7267

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
GNW8811697 en en Marigold USA Nashville https//www.campaignmonitor.com/ Martha Bennett US Industrials Industrial Goods & Services Support Services Personalization Zero Party Data Relationship Marketing Digital Marketing First Party Data Marketing Technology Preference Insights data it easy it
Vedi anche
News to go
Cibi sintetici, oltre 500mila firme a sostegno della legge per fermarli
News to go
Ue, Parlamento approva nuova legge per combattere deforestazione globale
News to go
Migranti, Schifani: "Ipocrita negare lo stato d'emergenza"
News to go
Caserta, spaccio di droga: 23 arresti
News to go
Caso Orlandi, Parolin: "Vogliamo fare chiarezza"
News to go
Alfredo Cospito interrompe lo sciopero della fame
News to go
Lavoratori stagionali, procedura d'infrazione Ue contro l'Italia
News to go
Champions League, il calendario
News to go
Mattarella: "Da lezione storia impulso irresistibile a integrazione"
News to go
Lavoro, Calderone: "Abbiamo 1 mln posti lavoro da coprire"
News to go
Arriva la Garanzia per l'inclusione, cos'è
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza