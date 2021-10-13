Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 13 Ottobre 2021
Aggiornato: 11:50
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

13:23 Covid Francia, 15mila no vax sospesi dal lavoro in ambito sanitario

13:16 Paul McCartney: "Rolling Stones sono una cover band blues"

13:09 Milan, Theo Hernandez positivo al covid

13:06 Roma, Michetti: "Un attacco al giorno, ma porgo l'altra guancia"

13:04 Piquadro: ceo, 'io pro vaccini, tamponi gratis per evitare stress a chi lavora'

12:57 Green pass obbligatorio anche alla Camera, le regole per i deputati

12:54 **Calcio: Milan, Theo Hernández positivo al covid**

12:52 Green pass lavoro, "per verifica dirigenti Polizia possono delegare"

12:35 Papa Luciani presto beato, riconosciuto il miracolo

12:27 Gentile: "Mou ha rivitalizzato la Roma, per la Juve sarà la prova del 9"

12:21 Ballottaggio Roma, Meloni: "Noi compatti, altri fanno accordi di palazzo"

12:14 Irving no vax, Dan Peterson: "E' un terrapiattista..."

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Marine Online Launches Global Seafarer Salary Index and Crewing Despatch Services

13 ottobre 2021 | 09.03
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Updated salary data for seafarers and customisable crewing services for employers

SINGAPORE, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- COVID-19 has compromised the attractiveness of the seafaring career. India's massive outbreak caused several countries to imposed border restrictions which disrupted manpower balance. One aftermath was the manpower demand's shift to other nations, which eventually suffered shortage. Other accompanying complications included wage inflation and stagnation, plus preference towards vaccinated crew, which significantly influenced the median salaries.

Marine Online (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. recently released their Global Salary Seafarer Index (GSSI). Reflecting Q3 2021's global median salaries, it is specialised reference for maritime stakeholders on prevailing market rates for seafarers. It reveals the median or average compensation paid to crew, which employers can leverage for talent retention.

Edmund Chik, Deputy Chief Operating Officer from Marine Online, commented: "Our GSSI is compiled based on data collected from two major sources. The first is from 20 agencies across the world's 10 largest seafarer despatching nations; the other is the daily collated data from over 100,000 seafarers' voluntary disclosure. These two major sources guaranteed the GSSI's authenticity and reliability."

Crewing Despatch Service

To assist shipowners quicken their hiring process, Marine Online also launched its Crewing Despatch Service, which includes related administrative services. Marine Online has built an extensive network of global crew specialists as authorised service providers. These specialists are responsible for all related paperwork; tremendously improving the Crew Despatch process.

Edmund added, "Our Crewing Despatch Service also enables crew customisation. With over 100,000 seafarers across 12 countries within reach, shipowners can round up or customise their team through Marine Online's platform. Shipowners can enjoy up to 15% cost savings with our Crew Despatch Service as compared to traditional practice of engaging manning agencies. Furthermore, employers have access to a wider reach of professionals in terms of nationalities and expertise to round up a thorough and even team through our platform."

Marine Online is a client-centric platform providing maritime professionals with value-add maritime solutions. To date, Marine Online has transacted for clientele from Indonesia, China, Singapore, and Greece.

About Marine Online (Singapore) Pte Ltd

Marine Online is the world's first one-stop integrated platform specialising in maritime services for the global market. Launched in 2019, it has provided various maritime services through its revolutionary A.I and Big Data enabled platform to regional ship and cargo owners. With its portfolio of 8 major services, Marine Online shapes the future of maritime industry by using cutting edge technology to create business opportunities and connections. For more information, visit marineonline.com

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Meccanica Trasporti_E_Logistica Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Global Seafarer Salary Index Global Marine Online Launches Global Seafarer Salary Index and Crewing Despatch Services
Vedi anche
News to go
Green pass obbligatorio, regole sul lavoro dal 15 ottobre
News to go
Napoli, scoperta truffa su carte credito Usa e Canada
News to go
Contrabbando tabacchi, mancato gettito e salute a rischio
News to go
Mascherine anti-covid, una risorsa per tenere a bada allergie
News to go
Fisco, novità in arrivo per rottamazione ter e saldo e stralcio
News to go
California, cade aereo da turismo: due morti
News to go
Covid, bollettino 12 ottobre
News to go
Green Pass obbligatorio lavoro, Draghi firma Dpcm
News to go
Whirlpool, lavoratori ancora in piazza a Roma
News to go
Catania, tratta persone e sfruttamento prostituzione: 9 arresti
News to go
Scontri a Roma, Mattarella: "Molto turbati, non preoccupati"
News to go
Green pass Italia, conto alla rovescia per obbligo sul lavoro
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza