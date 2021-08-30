Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 30 Agosto 2021
Aggiornato: 22:09
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

21:35 Covid Israele oggi, oltre 7mila morti da inizio pandemia

21:34 Sondaggi politici, Fratelli d'Italia primo partito: poi Lega e Pd

21:11 No vax, Bassetti: "Io inseguito sotto casa, è terrorismo"

19:42 Vaccino Pfizer, Ema valuterà se ci sono dati per ok pieno

18:46 Cultura, 8 settembre a palazzo Consulta i protagonisti di Incontri, Mattarella e le più alte cariche Stato

18:16 Milano, morto ragazzo di 13 anni caduto dal monopattino

18:05 Afghanistan, Pentagono: "Ad aeroporto di Kabul minaccia resta reale"

18:00 Covid oggi Italia, 4.257 contagi e 53 morti: bollettino 30 agosto

17:43 Covid Piemonte oggi, 103 contagi: bollettino 30 agosto

17:22 Covid Lombardia oggi, 140 contagi: aumentano terapie intensive

15:49 Covid oggi Lazio, 321 contagi. A Roma 171 casi

14:40 Covid, allarme Oms: "Europa rischia altri 236mila morti fino a dicembre"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Marine Online's Rides On The Bullish Demolition Market

30 agosto 2021 | 09.03
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Leveraging attractive steel prices to drive more ships to the recycling yards

SINGAPORE, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ships are sent for demolition typically after between 15 and 20 years of usage. However, the pandemic's pressure has compelled some shipowners to sustain themselves by raising capital with early vessel scrapping – cashing in on attractive steel prices. The cyclical nature of ship demolition also poses a challenge for many shipowners to catch the period where steel prices are at their peak. Marine Online closes the gap between shipowners and market fluidity by offering reliable information, enabling shipowners to maximise their investments at the right times.

The team at Marine Online's has a firm understanding of the latest market sentiments including the demolition sector. Equipped with strong analytical aptitude, shipowners can look forward to favourable negotiation outcomes with sound advisories related to prevailing market movements. Additionally, Marine Online's team is always ready to propose the best possible recommendations in the clients' best interests.

Bharat Bahl, Marine Online's Sales and Purchase Manager remarked: "Our successful negotiations are attributed to having sound grasp of the demolition market – especially the returns (steel prices) corresponding with the right timing. We strive to help our clientele convert their expired assets into optimum yields. Additionally, we go the extra mile in assisting shipowners have their vessels arrive at the scrap yard smoothly and on time. Our strong connections with over 700 ports worldwide, 10,000 authorised service providers complement our service and commitment to deliver."

Marine Online is a client-centric platform providing maritime professionals with effective vessel sales and purchase solutions. To date, Marine Online has transacted for both buyers and sellers worldwide.

About Marine Online (Singapore) Pte Ltd

Marine Online is the world's first one-stop integrated platform specialising in maritime services for the global market. Launched in 2019, it has provided various maritime services through its revolutionary A.I and Big Data enabled platform to regional ship and cargo owners. With its portfolio of 8 major services, Marine Online shapes the future of maritime by using cutting edge technology to create business opportunities and connections. For more information, visit www.marineonline.com

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Meccanica Trasporti_E_Logistica AltroAltro ICT Economia_E_Finanza bullish Demolition market bullish mercato rialzista Demolition
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid oggi Italia, il bollettino
News to go
Afghanistan, vertice straordinario G7-Ue-Nato
News to go
Paralimpiadi Tokyo, oro e record del mondo per Gilli
News to go
Scuola, Codacons: "Ricorso al Tar contro obbligo green pass per docenti e personale"
News to go
Covid, Oms: "Da qui a dicembre Europa rischia altri 236mila morti"
News to go
Alitalia, Ita punta a chiudere candidature per nuove assunzioni
News to go
Afghanistan, Mattarella: "Sconcertante no ad accoglienza di alcuni politici europei"
News to go
Covid, stop a mini quarantena per vaccinati in arrivo da Uk
News to go
Afghanistan, intercettati 5 razzi lanciati contro aeroporto di Kabul
News to go
Vaccino Covid, Israele: terza dose offerta a tutti sopra 12 anni
News to go
Incendio Milano, "non c'è pericolo che Torre dei Moro crolli"
News to go
Covid Italia, bollettino 29 agosto
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza