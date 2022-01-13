Cerca nel sito
 
13 gennaio 2022
comunicato stampa

Marioff Strengthens Long-Standing Partnership with Carnival Corporation & PLC

13 gennaio 2022 | 14.06
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Extension of fleet-wide service agreement provides comprehensive preventive maintenance program for cruise ships

VANTAA, Finland, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marioff has extended its BluEdge™ Elite service agreement with Carnival Corporation & PLC for an additional five years to provide preventive maintenance services for its HI-FOG® water mist fire protection systems, currently installed aboard 75 cruise ships in Carnival's fleet. Marioff, a leading developer of water mist fire protection technology, is a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions.

Marioff's BluEdge Elite service agreement will provide a comprehensive preventive maintenance program for Carnival's fleet. The agreement also covers the delivery of original equipment manufacturer spare parts, 24/7 on-call emergency support and crew training, thus enabling Marioff and Carnival to strengthen their collaboration and continued focus on keeping passengers and crew safe onboard.

"We are honored to be awarded and trusted with this extensive BluEdge service agreement, and value our long-term partnership with Carnival, protecting passengers, crew and Carnival's property," said Kaius Kovanen, Director of Marioff's marine unit. "Marioff's responsibility under the service agreement is to continue providing lifecycle services for the HI-FOG system. With the help of the service agreement, Carnival can predict and optimize maintenance costs and above all keep their fleet safe and uptime maximized."

The agreement includes vessels from Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Seabourn Cruise Line, Princess Cruise Lines, Cunard Line, Carnival Australia, P&O Cruises, Costa Cruises and Aida Cruises.

For more information, visit marioff.com.

About Marioff Marioff is a leading developer and innovator of high-pressure water mist fire protection, providing solutions worldwide under HI-FOG brand. HI-FOG safely controls and suppresses fire using significantly less water than conventional sprinkler systems, reducing water damage, cleanup time and operational downtime. Marioff is a part of Carrier Global Corporation, the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions. For more information, visit marioff.com.

Contact:

Satu Stolt

+358 50 460 1830

satu.stolt@carrier.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1725276/Marioff_Carnival_service_agreement.jpg  Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1725274/Marioff_Carnival_service_agreement_2.jpg

in Evidenza