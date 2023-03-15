Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 15 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 17:31
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

17:31 Intelligenza artificiale, in arrivo 5 nuove professioni

17:04 Riforma fiscale, legge delega giovedì in Cdm: cosa cambia, bozza

16:28 Schlein a Meloni: "Vostre promesse già smentite, siete incapaci e approssimativi"

16:11 Drone abbattuto, corsa Usa-Russia per recuperare relitto: perché è importante

15:34 "Ucraina non è priorità per Usa", bufera su DeSantis: la replica di Kiev

15:18 Ponte Messina, decreto in Consiglio dei ministri: ipotesi e tempi

15:08 Moldova, 'piano 2030': così la Russia voleva controllare il paese

15:02 Piazza Affari oggi, Credit Suisse sprofonda

14:57 Napoli-Eintracht, tifosi tedeschi in città: tensione e corteo - Video

14:49 Lombardia, per Feltri esordio in Consiglio: "Ne ho già piene le palle"

14:37 Napoli, Lobotka rinnova fino al 2027

14:29 Sud Corea, settimana lavorativa di 69 ore: la proposta accende la protesta

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Marlabs appoints Usha Jamadagni as Chief Delivery Officer

15 marzo 2023 | 12.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Industry veteran to spearhead digital solutions delivery for global clients

PISCATAWAY, N.J. and BANGALORE, India, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marlabs Innovation LLC., the global digital solutions company, today announced the induction of Usha Jamadagni into Marlabs executive leadership as Chief Delivery Officer (CDO).

Usha will lead Marlabs' global delivery and operations and champion the path to sustainable growth and profitability underlined by a strong people focus. She brings more than a quarter of a century experience across various leadership roles in the US and in India. Prior to Marlabs, Usha was the MD at Accenture India.

Usha has previously worked with Fortune 500s in the Intelligent Cloud and Infrastructure sector. Revered in the industry for her leadership, communication, negotiation, and interpersonal skills, Usha holds a bachelor's degree in electronics and communication engineering from Mysore University and a master's degree in computer science from PACE University, New York.

"We are delighted to welcome Usha to our Marlabs family as we move to the next phase in our growth journey. Usha is a visionary leader and her deep expertise in delivering digital solutions' revenue will be critical in motivating Marlabs' talent to achieve extraordinary outcomes. We look forward to scaling our global delivery expertise in the coming months. The timing couldn't have been better," says Marlabs COO Todd Keller.

"I feel great to be part of an organization that is high on culture and values and is on a path to be the digital solutions partner of choice. The excitement is palpable as Marlabs is pivoting in its digital journey, vying for accelerated growth and opportunities across different continents. I look forward to working closely with the Board and leadership in creating a world class delivery organization," commented Usha.

About Marlabs:

Marlabs is a digital solutions company with a specialization in intelligent automation services, helping leading companies around the world make operations sleeker, keep customers closer, transform data into decisions, de-risk cyberspace, boost legacy systems, and capture novel opportunities and digital-led revenues. It provides digital-first strategy and advisory services, rapid solution incubation and prototyping, and agile digital solution engineering. Marlabs is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices in the US and Germany and India.

Media contact: media@marlabs.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1879917/Marlabs_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/marlabs-appoints-usha-jamadagni-as-chief-delivery-officer-301772687.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Jamadagni as Chief delivery officer delivery fornitura Industry
Vedi anche
News to go
Riforma fiscale, giovedì in Cdm il disegno di legge delega
News to go
"Russia ha messo taglia su Crosetto": allarme dell'Intelligence
News to go
Bonus affitto giovani 2023: cos'è e come funziona
News to go
Drone abbattuto, scambio di accuse Usa-Russia
News to go
Champions League, Inter qualificata a quarti finale
News to go
Mense scolastiche, riscontrate 482 violazioni dai Nas
News to go
Disturbi alimentari, allarme degli esperti
News to go
Francia, caos rifiuti per sciopero netturbini a Parigi
News to go
Qatargate, rinviata all'11 aprile udienza estradizione Cozzolino
News to go
Mafia, maxi operazione Gdf Pescara: 11 misure cautelari
News to go
Ucraina, Biden e Sunak: "Sostegno continuo fino a vittoria di Kiev"
News to go
Case green, Pichetto su direttiva Ue: "Difenderemo interesse nazionale"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza