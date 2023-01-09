Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 09 Gennaio 2023
Aggiornato: 00:30
Mary McCartney Celebrating 100 Years of Photography on the Ocean Waves

Cunard Calls on Guests to Share Magical Moments for Centennial Sea Views Exhibition

SOUTHAMPTON, United Kingdom, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury cruise line, Cunard has announced it will be launching the Sea Views exhibition in 2023, featuring never before seen imagery from the Cunard archives, together with a selection of photos submitted by the guests and curated by photographer and filmmaker Mary McCartney.

The Sea Views exhibition will mark two key centenaries – the first being that 100 years ago, Cunard was the first cruise line to introduce an on board photographer to capture the signature moments of their guests' voyage. The second is the 100-year anniversary of the first ever round the world cruise on Cunard's ship Laconia.

To celebrate both of these momentous centenaries, Cunard has partnered with British photographer Mary McCartney to curate the unique exhibition of 100 images captured across their fleet of ships. With previous guests including Hollywood icons such as Elizabeth Taylor and Bing Crosby, Cunard will be opening up their archives to select photographs that showcase the glamour, grandeur and timeless style for which Cunard has become famous.

"With over 14,000 images stored in the Cunard archives in Liverpool – the founding home port of Cunard Line – we have a wealth of memories from the 1920s to present day to choose from," said Siân Wilks, Cunard Archivist at the University of Liverpool Library. "We are extremely excited to work alongside Mary McCartney to launch the Sea Views exhibition."

In addition to the archived photos that will be exhibited, Cunard is calling on the guests to share any photographs they may have collected over the years when travelling on board a Cunard ship, capturing special moments, amazing views and unique experiences. All images shared will be reviewed, with selected images to be part of this rare, centennial exhibition.

"I'm pleased to curate an exhibition within this treasure trove of 100 years of on board photography.  I'm looking forward to exploring the archives and the crowdsourced images to hand pick a portfolio of iconic images that will reflect a century of luxury travel," said British photographer, Mary McCartney

"We're extremely proud of Cunard's 183-year history and particularly of the fact we pioneered the round-the-world voyage 100 years ago. What better way to celebrate this centenary anniversary than by curating a fantastic selection of images from our guests who've travelled with us. We're delighted to be working with the wonderful Mary McCartney to create this exhibition and can't wait to see the unforgettable moments that our guests have captured over the years," said Sture Myrmell, Cunard President.

To find out how you can submit your favourite moment captured on board a Cunard ship, visit www.cunard.com/seaviews and submit your images by 5 February 2023.  The centennial Sea Views exhibition will go live in 2023 and more information will be shared on this webpage nearer to the time.\

ABOUT CUNARD: Cunard is a luxury British cruise line, renowned for creating unforgettable experiences around the world. Cunard has been a leading operator of passenger ships on the North Atlantic, since 1840, celebrating an incredible 182 years of operation. A pioneer in transatlantic journeys for generations, Cunard is world class. The Cunard experience is built on fine dining, hand-selected entertainment and outstanding service. From five-star restaurants and in-suite dining to inspiring guest speakers, the library and film screenings, every detail has been meticulously crafted to make the experience unforgettable. Destinations include Europe, the Caribbean, the Far East and Australia. 

There are currently three Cunard ships, Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth and Queen Victoria and a fourth ship, Queen Anne, will be entering service in early 2024. This investment is part of the company's ambitious plans for the future of Cunard globally and will be the first time since 1999 that Cunard will have four ships in simultaneous service. 

Cunard is based at Carnival House in Southampton and has been owned since 1998 by Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE:CUK).  

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1979486/Cunard_Mary_McCartney.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/716247/CUNARD_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mary-mccartney-celebrating-100-years-of-photography-on-the-ocean-waves-301716256.html

