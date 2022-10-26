Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 26 Ottobre 2022
Aggiornato: 09:57
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

11:55 Roma, 25enne trovato morto in strada con coltellate alla schiena

11:46 Tetto contanti, progetto legge Lega per alzarlo a 10mila euro

11:42 Governo Meloni, Conte: "Su Rdc attacco ideologico, miglioriamolo insieme"

11:27 Covid oggi Toscana, 2.381 contagi e 13 morti: bollettino 26 ottobre

11:08 Famiglia Borsellino: "Meloni può ricordare Paolo a buon diritto"

11:06 Covid Italia, ricoveri in calo e intensive stabili: report Fiaso

10:47 Ucraina, Vaticano: "Russia? Se c'è piccola apertura ne approfitteremo"

10:32 Test nucleari Nordcorea, l'avvertimento di Usa, Giappone e Corea del Sud

10:21 Brasile, nuove minacce di morte a Lula

10:21 Lavoro, prassi virtuose su salute e sicurezza al centro del convegno su Mog e asseverazione

10:17 Roma, trans trovata morta in hotel ad Ardea: arrestato 35enne

10:16 Ucraina, Kiev: "Ieri uccisi 480 soldati Russia"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Mata Amritanandamayi Devi Appointed C20 Civil Chair

26 ottobre 2022 | 10.30
LETTURA: 1 minuti

KOLLAM, India, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Govt of India has appointed Mata Amritanandamayi Devi (Amma) as the Chair of the country's Civil 20 (C20), an official engagement group of the Group of 20 (G20). The G20 is the premier intergovernmental forum for the world's developed and emerging economies to address financial stability on a global basis. The C20 is its platform for civil-society organizations (CSOs) to bring forth non-government and non-business voices to the G20 leaders.

India will assume the Presidency of the G20 for one year from December 1, 2022 to November 30, 2023. The pinnacle of events is September 9-10, 2023 when the G20 Leaders' Summit will take place in New Delhi at the level of Heads of State and Government. But in advance, India will host more than 200 meetings across the country, an endeavour that involves intense work by ministerial meetings, working groups, and engagement groups.

Upon accepting her role as Chair of India's C20 engagement group, Amma expressed she was grateful to the Indian Government for arranging such a high-level representation of the voices of the common people. In addition, members include Sri M, the Satsang Foundation as Participant; Sudha Murthy, Chair, Infosys Foundation as Participant; Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini as Secretariat; and the Vivekananda Kendra, Kanyakumari as an Institutional Partner.

In the initial C20 online meeting Amma said: "Hunger, conflict, extinction of species, and environmental destruction are the most important issues facing the world today. We should put in sincere effort to develop solutions. If scientists of all fields—computer science, mathematics, physics, engineers, etc—would all work together, then we would be able to create more innovative methods of predicting environmental catastrophes, and thereby we would be able to save so many lives. Often, we see a lack of multidisciplinary and integrated effort. This is the need of the hour."

Media Contact:Hari Krishnanbliss.hari@gmail.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1929967/MA_CENTER__CALIFORNIA_AMMA.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mata-amritanandamayi-devi-appointed-c20-civil-chair-301659611.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Altro Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza address financial stability is its platform is the premier intergovernmental forum an official engagement group of the Group of 20
Vedi anche
News to go
Governo, Meloni ottiene fiducia alla Camera con 235 sì
News to go
Furto di milioni di credenziali online: Brescia indaga con Fbi
Cambiamenti climatici, colpite 189 milioni di persone all’anno
News to go
Russia, confermata in appello condanna a 9 anni per Griner
News to go
Catania, sequestrato a Librino piccolo arsenale e 6 chili di hashish
News to go
Caro bollette, proteste a Palermo
News to go
Gb, Sunak riceve incarico da Carlo III
News to go
Napoli, 11 arresti per usura
News to go
Oggi è il World Pasta Day 2022
News to go
Meloni alla Camera: "Non sarà una navigazione semplice"
News to go
Champions League, le partite di oggi
Meloni alla Camera, cosa ha detto su fascismo e leggi razziali - Video
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza