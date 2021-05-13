Materia Announces Receipt of EU-GMP Certification in Malta

LONDON, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Materia, a medical cannabis and wellness company focused on the European market, today announces that its wholly-owned subsidiary Materia Malta Operating Ltd. ("Materia Malta" or the "Company") has received its European Union Good Manufacturing Practices ("EU GMP") certification from the Malta Medicines Authority.

EU GMP is the global gold standard for pharmaceutical production and a requirement for medical cannabis in most European jurisdictions. This certification will enable Materia to begin processing and exporting medical cannabis flower from Malta into end markets across Europe, following the final post-certification steps in accordance with the licensure process. The Company also intends to apply for a licence amendment to process cannabis extracts imminently, leveraging the comprehensive preparatory work already completed.

"Becoming EU GMP certified in Malta represents our most significant milestone since we embarked on this project over two years ago," said Deepak Anand, CEO of Materia. "We are excited to turn the engine on and showcase the full potential of a Malta-based cannabis processor to the industry, especially global partners seeking access to the European market."

Nick Pateras, Managing Director, Europe of Materia, added, "We are tremendously proud to join the small group of cannabis companies with an EU GMP certified facility. Our team in Malta has been relentless in pursuit of this goal and adapted exceptionally to the circumstances of the last year, demonstrating why we consider them amongst the industry's best. Having successfully developed our envisioned European infrastructure, commercialization now becomes our focus."

Materia Malta will utilize its network of qualified supply chain partners to introduce new, high quality medical cannabis to the European market, including into Germany through the pharmacy distribution channels of Materia Deutschland GmbH.

About Materia

Materia's vision is to be the enabler of global cannabis access. Materia has developed a robust EU-GMP manufacturing and distribution ecosystem to grow the legal cannabinoid market across Europe. With its research-driven team and regulatory expertise, Materia focuses on the high-margin downstream activities of processing, formulation and distribution into markets wherever there is a patient in need of cannabis medicine or CBD consumers seeking innovative new products.

Contact: Materia: Deepak Anand, CEO, Email: investors@materiaventures.com, Website: http://www.materia.global/

