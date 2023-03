President Sergio Mattarella on Tuesday took part in a ceremony at Italy's embassy to the Vatican marking the 95th anniversary of the signing of the 1929 Lateran Pacts which established Vatican City as a sovereign state and regulate its relations with Italy.

The ceremony took place at Palazzo Borromeo, and was also attended by foreign minister Antonio Tajani. Italy's prime minister Giorgia Meloni was unable to take part in the ceremony due to illness.