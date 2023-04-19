Mattarella deplores Russia's 'brutal aggression' against Ukraine

Italy's president Sergio Mattarella on Wednesday condemned Russia's 420-day-old offensive in Ukraine, calling it a "brutal aggression" and "a senseless attempt to subvert the rules of the international order".

"No one can remain indifferent to the brutal aggression of the Russian Federation on Ukraine, a sovereign, free, independent, democratic country, whose population is subjected to targeted attacks and criminals who kill with ferocity and who unscrupulously target civilian infrastructure to leave the population in the cold and dark," he said.

Mattarella made the remarks in an inaugural lecture at the Jagellonica University in Krakow during an official visit to Poland.

"The European Union has been able to react firmly to this senseless attempt to subvert the rules of the international order and will continue to support Ukraine with unity of purpose," Mattarella noted.

Europe is today witnessing "crimes that stem from a renewed, nationalistic exasperation which thinks it can violate borders and conquer territories, claiming the presence there of groups belonging to the same culture," Mattarella argued.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine draws inevitable parallels with Nazi Germany's annexation in 1938 of the Sudetenland, in western Czechslovakia (where around three million people were of German origin), Mattarella stated.

"Memory is the only vaccine against indifference," Mattarella said, quoting Italian Senator and Holocaust survivor, Liliana Segre.

Two conflicts are taking place in Europe currently - Russia's physical invasion of Ukraine and "a war of values", Mattarella said.

"The same thing happened with the Second World War. We might say that in Europe, history is always contemporary," he said.

The Polish city of Danzig (Gdansk), which was occupied by the Nazis in 1939, was also the place where the country's liberation from the communist regime begin in its shipyards, in 1988, Mattarella recalled.

""Confidence in ourselves and in the values ​​that inspire us must lead us to forge peace initiatives... International law must prevail, respect for sovereignty and states' territorial integrity and dialogue to resolve disputes," Mattarella underlined.