Mattarella in talks with Morawiecki

Italy's president Sergio Mattarella on Tuesday held talks in Warsaw with Poland's premier, Mateusz Morawiecki, and its parliament and Senate speakers, Elzbieta Witek and Tomasz Grodzko during a four-day visit to Poland.

Accompanied by his daughter Laura and by deputy foreign minister Edmondo Cirielli, Mattarella was due later on Tuesday to visit the World War II Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz and to deposit a wreath there at a wall where prisoners were executed.

Mattarella was also set to visit the Auschwitz museum, together with sisters Andra and Tatiana Bucci, who survived deportation and imprisonment at the death camp. Students from several Italian schools educational institutes will also accompany Mattarella and the Bucci sisters and take part in a ceremony at the end of a March of the Living.

On Monday, Mattarella met with Poland's president Andrezej Duda and in a statement after their talks hailed the country's friendship and cooperation with Italy and the sacrifice made by Polish soldiers at the key World War II battle of Montecassino. Mattarella also praised Poland for "generously" taking in over a million refugees from Russia's war in Ukraine.

During a toast at a lunch in Warsaw hosted by Duda on Monday, Mattarella recalled that 2023 has been proclaimed "Year of Remembrance of the Warsaw Ghetto Heroes" to mark the 80th anniversary of the biggest act of Jewish resistance during World War II and the first uprising that occurred in a city in Nazi-occupied Europe.

"At Auschwitz, together will youngsters from all over the world on the March of the Living, we will repeat: Never Again," Mattarella stated.

Mattarella will wrap up his visit to Poland on Wednesday.