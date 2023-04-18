Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 09 Maggio 2023
Aggiornato: 04:36
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:04 Riforme, Meloni apre tavolo ma avverte opposizioni: "No ad Aventino o avanti soli"

00:02 9 maggio, a Mosca la parata. Kiev festeggia l'Europa

23:43 Eriksen: "In Champions tifo Inter, anche se mi dispiacerebbe per Kjaer"

23:28 Ucraina, fermati reattori centrale nucleare Zaporizhzhia

22:49 Sassuolo-Bologna 1-1, Dominguez risponde a Berardi

22:13 Texas, autore strage congedato dopo 3 mesi per problemi mentali

22:01 Sondaggi politici, Fratelli d'Italia cresce e Pd cala

21:28 Orsa JJ4, "perizia la scagiona: Papi aggredito da esemplare maschio"

21:24 Ucraina, Nato: "Caccia russo sfiora collisione con aereo polacco"

21:15 Michela Murgia si rasa: "La sardità dei miei capelli ha ceduto" - Video

20:59 Empoli-Salernitana 2-1, match deciso da Cambiaghi e Caputo

20:51 Migranti a Lampedusa, corsa contro il tempo per svuotare hotspot

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Mattarella in talks with Morawiecki

18 aprile 2023 | 14.01
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

alternate text

Italy's president Sergio Mattarella on Tuesday held talks in Warsaw with Poland's premier, Mateusz Morawiecki, and its parliament and Senate speakers, Elzbieta Witek and Tomasz Grodzko during a four-day visit to Poland.

Accompanied by his daughter Laura and by deputy foreign minister Edmondo Cirielli, Mattarella was due later on Tuesday to visit the World War II Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz and to deposit a wreath there at a wall where prisoners were executed.

Mattarella was also set to visit the Auschwitz museum, together with sisters Andra and Tatiana Bucci, who survived deportation and imprisonment at the death camp. Students from several Italian schools educational institutes will also accompany Mattarella and the Bucci sisters and take part in a ceremony at the end of a March of the Living.

On Monday, Mattarella met with Poland's president Andrezej Duda and in a statement after their talks hailed the country's friendship and cooperation with Italy and the sacrifice made by Polish soldiers at the key World War II battle of Montecassino. Mattarella also praised Poland for "generously" taking in over a million refugees from Russia's war in Ukraine.

During a toast at a lunch in Warsaw hosted by Duda on Monday, Mattarella recalled that 2023 has been proclaimed "Year of Remembrance of the Warsaw Ghetto Heroes" to mark the 80th anniversary of the biggest act of Jewish resistance during World War II and the first uprising that occurred in a city in Nazi-occupied Europe.

"At Auschwitz, together will youngsters from all over the world on the March of the Living, we will repeat: Never Again," Mattarella stated.

Mattarella will wrap up his visit to Poland on Wednesday.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Mattarella Poland visit Morawiecki talks Aschwwitz visit
Vedi anche
News to go
Imballaggi, Codacons: "Disposizioni Ue danneggiano consumatori"
News to go
Eurostat: "In Italia un lavoratore su 10 fa più di 50 ore a settimana"
News to go
Sicurezza, mercoledì Piantedosi a comitato a Milano
News to go
Saman Abbas, i periti: "Morta strozzata o strangolata"
News to go
Riforme, Schlein: "Sì a confronto, ma no a alibi del governo"
News to go
Coldiretti: "Filiera cibo sale a 580 miliardi"
News to go
Sanità, fuga dei medici dagli ospedali italiani
News to go
Zelensky: "Istituire 8 maggio come giornata della vittoria sul nazismo"
News to go
Senato, 75 anni fa la prima seduta
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Elezioni amministrative, 700 comuni al voto a metà mese
News to go
Treviso, truffa 'Bonus facciate': nuovo sequestro da 8,5 mln
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza